This is the mindset that leaders need to have in the age of AI

BY Kameshwari Rao3 minute read

There’s a big change happening worldwide right now. Technological advancements like AI are coming into our everyday lives faster than we ever imagined. AI, once considered science fiction, is now a reality thanks to developments like ChatGPT, making it more accessible than ever. In just over a year, we’ve witnessed an AI revolution that’s moving quicker than a bullet train.

Just like the introduction of word processors raised concerns among typists, the integration of AI into our daily lives sparks curiosity about the future of work. It’s understandable that people worry about AI impacting jobs negatively. Publicis Sapient’s research shows that many folks, especially those unfamiliar with generative AI tools, think it will harm their careers and cause widespread job loss. We’re living in a world where change is happening faster than ever. But for leaders steering through these unknown waters and aiming to stay relevant in a constantly changing work environment, they need to adopt a mindset of continuous learning. The Importance Of Continuous Learning Looking ahead, we can expect that every technologist will need some level of AI expertise, not unlike the widespread adoption of word processors in the past. That means that for leaders, learning is not just a luxury but a necessity to stay competitive.

By adopting this mindset, they can remain flexible and adept in the face of new technologies. They’ll be better equipped in the skills that will be most in demand—such as AI engineering, data science, and machine learning—and become multi-dimensional as individuals. Leadership’s Crucial Role In Embracing Change The philosophy of continuous learning isn’t just about gaining new skills. It’s about instilling a mindset that thrives on curiosity and embraces change. Leaders must actively cultivate an environment that encourages continuous learning and fosters a growth mindset, not only in themselves but also in their employees. Turning the commitment to change from rhetoric to reality is where leadership plays a pivotal role. Leaders should not only talk about Gen AI but embody it in their roles, which showcases that all positions—including leadership—are subject to disruption.

How To Implement Continuous Learning Providing resources that facilitate continuous skill-building for employees is not only beneficial for the individuals but also crucial for organizations as a whole aiming to navigate the evolving landscape of emerging AI trends. A commitment to continuous learning gives companies a good change to stay ahead in the technology race. It’s also important for leaders to allow experimentation as part of that learning. For example, in my current company Publicis Sapient, we’re actively encouraging our people to experiment fearlessly. Within our internal Gen AI sandbox tool—PS Chat—we give employees the freedom to explore and learn without the fear of making mistakes. This not only enhances their AI skills, but also nurtures a mindset of curiosity and adaptability. Having a robust learning repository that’s accessible at all times can also equip individuals with the necessary resources and support to enhance their skills. Integrating this internal ecosystem with external platforms provides exposure to a wider range of learning opportunities tailored to individual needs. This approach fosters a culture of continuous learning and development, which empowers individuals to take charge of their own growth and career progression. Leaders that prioritize their people’s growth and development contribute to an environment where individuals can chart their own path, build their careers, and develop in ways that bring their potential to life.