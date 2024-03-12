What going to the gym taught me about running a business

I was recently reminiscing about my school days, and thought about what I was like in sports class. If your experience is anything like mine, doing that would probably send shivers down your spine.

You see, I wasn’t the star athlete. In fact, I was often the last one picked for teams. Fast forward to today, beyond the age of 40 (but who’s counting?), and I find myself proudly engaged in a rigorous gym routine, pushing boundaries and lifting weights that are heavy to me. This unexpected transformation has made me think about the parallels between my fitness journey and the realm of entrepreneurship and venture building.

As an entrepreneur and the founder of Re:Tech, now wearing the hat of CMO at buywith—a venture-backed startup—I’ve come to realize that the gym isn’t just a place for physical fitness. It can be a training ground for entrepreneurial resilience and strategic thinking.

Here are some of the lessons that working towards my physical goals have taught me when it comes to running a business.