Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Here are some odd trends and subjective judgments culled from this year’s MIC honorees.

10 bonus lists from this year’s top 50 Most Innovative Companies

[Illustrations: Pietro Soldi]

BY Leila Frankina

One-word company names containing multiple capital letters*

  1. KinetX
  2. OpenAI
  3. USAFacts
  4. WhatsApp
  5. YouTube

Company HQs within an easy stroll of each other

  1. Mill Industries and YouTube
  2. REX and Campus

Tastiest companies

  1. Taco Bell
  2. J.M. Smucker
  3. Chipotle
  4. Kraft Heinz

Companies that could unite to stage an epic concert

  1. Hybe
  2. Parkwood Entertainment
  3. Sphere Entertainment
  4. Taylor Swift Productions
  5. Universal Music Group

Most colorful logos

  1. Google
  2. J.M. Smucker
  3. Taco Bell
  4. Microsoft
  5. Credo AI
  6. National Women’s Soccer League
  7. Adobe

Companies with a woman CEO

  1. Credo AI
  2. Gensler
  3. National Women’s Soccer League
  4. Parkwood Entertainment
  5. Sol de Janeiro
  6. Taylor Swift Productions
  7. USAFacts
  8. Vanta
  9. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Companies that got a big boost from the 2023 infrastructure bill

  1. Brightline
  2. Climeworks
  3. Redwood Materials

Letters that no MIC top 50 company begins with

  1. D, E, F, I, Q, X

Most TikTok-savvy companies

  1. Chipotle
  2. Sol de Janeiro
  3. Chess.com

Companies that fired and rehired their CEO within the same week

  1. OpenAI

*Company names are otherwise subject to Fast Company style in the Top 50 and Top 10 Trends lists.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Leila Frankina is an editorial intern at Fast Company and an undergraduate journalism student at Syracuse University. More

Explore Topics