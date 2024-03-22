10 bonus lists from this year’s top 50 Most Innovative Companies

One-word company names containing multiple capital letters*
Company HQs within an easy stroll of each other
- Mill Industries and YouTube
- REX and Campus
Tastiest companies
Companies that could unite to stage an epic concert
Most colorful logos
Companies with a woman CEO
- Credo AI
- Gensler
- National Women’s Soccer League
- Parkwood Entertainment
- Sol de Janeiro
- Taylor Swift Productions
- USAFacts
- Vanta
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Companies that got a big boost from the 2023 infrastructure bill
Letters that no MIC top 50 company begins with
- D, E, F, I, Q, X
Most TikTok-savvy companies
Companies that fired and rehired their CEO within the same week
*Company names are otherwise subject to Fast Company style in the Top 50 and Top 10 Trends lists.