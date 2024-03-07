TikTok’s campaign against a ban is ripped from Uber and Airbnb’s playbook

A bipartisan coalition in Congress introduced a bill this week that would ban TikTok in the United States if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, doesn’t divest itself from the app. The bill’s sponsors framed the legislation as critical to ensuring that America’s biggest adversary can’t control one of its most dominant tech platforms.

Now, TikTok is using that dominance to fight back, sending push notifications to its users asking them to call Congress and oppose the bill. “This legislation will trample the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans and deprive 5 million small businesses of a platform they rely on to grow and create jobs,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to Fast Company.

In many ways, TikTok’s ability to mobilize as many as 170 million of its users around a political cause is only evidence of the kind of influence the app has amassed—the very power that concerns lawmakers in the first place, given the Chinese government’s broad control over private enterprise. But while the stakes for TikTok may be existential, it’s certainly not the first tech platform to leverage its army of users against proposed legislation.

Back in 2015, when New York City was considering a cap on new for-hire vehicle licenses, Uber retaliated by offering free rides to users who agreed to join a pro-rideshare protest at City Hall and even built a mockup in the app showing long wait times that could result from the new municipal law. Around the same time, following the successful defeat of a ballot measure that would have curbed Airbnb’s growth in San Francisco, the home-sharing company began organizing its hosts into “clubs” that could act as mini-unions to push back against other similar proposals.