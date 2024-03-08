What if you could charge your remote control with an overhead light? This startup wants to make it happen

BY Talib Visram3 minute read

If you attended school sometime since the 1970s, you may well have done your math equations on a calculator powered by solar energy. Long before the solar boom, many calculators were equipped with a solar cell strip that harnessed indoor light to display multiplications, square roots, and upside-down dirty words.

In the following decades, the focus shifted to large-scale outdoor solar panels that power homes or entire communities. Now, Ambient Photonics wants to revive indoor solar: powering small electronic devices via household lighting. It claims a transition to indoor solar will be more environmentally friendly, given the carbon footprint of batteries and battery disposal. The old-school calculator had many benefits: You never had to plug it in, buy batteries, or worry about recharging. Now, since the growth of the “internet of things,” many more devices use small alkaline batteries; the average American household buys 90 batteries a year. “Could we create these novel devices that just run forever?” says Bates Marshall, cofounder and CEO of Ambient Photonics. [Image: Ambient] But the solar cells from the earlier calculators, known as amorphous silicon, didn’t have the power to do much else. To realistically bring it back, Ambient knew it had to significantly improve the performance. They turned to dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs), a class of solar that has been around since 1988, but didn’t work so well in sunlight. Conversely, it’s pretty effective in indoor light. To address this, Ambient created a patented formulation of “novel molecules” to replace the typical active components of DSSCs.

The resulting tech works for numerous small gadgets—really anything that uses a coin cell, double- or triple-A, or nine-volt battery. “We can’t power my MacBook, but we can power the remote control,” Marshall says. “We can power the keyboard and the mouse, but we can’t power the monitor.” The cells work in any kind of “ambient light,” or the lightbulbs, lamps, or indirect sunlight that most people use for everyday activities, which is sometimes very dim. “The sensitivity of our solar cell is such that we’ve demonstrated we can turn on a Bluetooth beacon with a candle,” Marshall says. But even if you’re watching a movie in the dark, your remote could still work. The cell can also store energy for when there’s no light—unlike the school calculator, which turns off as soon as you cover up the cell strip. Convenience aside, there are sustainability benefits. Though alkaline battery production has a smaller footprint than lithium-ion, it still releases carbon. “Just because the batteries themselves are small, doesn’t mean the problem is,” Marshall says, adding Ambient’s tech emits 90% less carbon compared to similar battery-powered products.

It also eliminates issues around battery disposal. Every year, Americans throw away three billion batteries. Classified as hazardous waste, they’re supposed to be taken to special drop-off sites, given they can leach toxic metals like mercury and zinc into groundwater. “The dirty secret is that most of those batteries are disposed of in the garbage,” Marshall says. There’s competition in the indoor solar space. Sweden-based Exeger, which has two Stockholm factories, has released products with its flexible, plastic cells, including headphones in collaboration with Adidas. Ambient is aiming to release its first products this year, including a computer keyboard, mouse, and a remote with Universal Electronics. It’s also partnering with Google on an unnamed product, which was announced at this year’s CES trade show. All of Ambient’s production is done at a fully automated factory in California, which opened in April last year. Marshall says that manufacturing domestically is particularly important to the company at a time when 80% of outdoor solar is made in China. The site is capable of producing tens of millions of cells per year; the high volume is key to keeping costs down, currently at about $1 per cell.