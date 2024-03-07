What are stock buybacks—and why does Biden want to raise taxes on them?

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

One of the easiest ways for a company to goose its stock price when investors begin to grumble is to announce plans for a stock buyback. But as corporate America hordes its cash and seemingly prepares for a banner year of buybacks, it’s gaining the attention of the White House.

In Thursday’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden is expected to propose tripling the tax that companies pay when they buy back shares of their own stock. If approved (something that’s questionable in an election year), the White House hopes raising the tax rate from 1% to 4% will spur companies to use that money for either additional hiring or spending on things like new facilities or research and development. Here’s what they are and why they’ve been in the spotlight recently. What is a stock buyback? Stock buybacks are when a company uses some of its cash reserves to purchase shares of its own stock. It’s a way to return money to shareholders who are interested in selling some of their holdings, but there’s no requirement for them to do so. Anybody who owns shares is able to sell them back to the company, not just institutional investors.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The actions are usually announced alongside a company earnings report and often include the words “repurchase authorization,” a fancy way of saying the board has allocated a certain amount of the company’s capital for buying back the stock. Why is Biden targeting stock buybacks? Biden is hoping a higher tax on buybacks will yield two results. First, it will incentivize companies to spend excess cash on workers or to explore methods to keep costs down for consumers, rather than boosting executive compensation and rewarding shareholders. It also will be a financial boost for the government that can be used to help pay for domestic policy initiatives. This isn’t the first time Biden has made a run at this. He floated the idea last January in the 2023 State of the Union after a record $950 billion in buybacks were announced. Last year saw a slowdown in that number, as earnings hit a speedbump. However, 2024 is shaping up as a banner year, with an estimated $925 billion in buybacks, according to Goldman Sachs.

Why do companies buy their own stock? In short, it makes the stock price go up. Buybacks create value for investors—and that attracts additional investors, which generally results in a bump in the stock price. A dividend is another popular method, but that results in taxes for shareholders. There’s no tax on higher stock prices. Also, companies can use the stock they repurchase as an incentive to attract or retain employees by offering them options or stock rewards. Why do investors like stock buybacks? Beyond the bump to the stock price and the chance to cash in their own holdings, investors like stock buybacks since they’re a display of power by a corporation. They signal that the company has cash to spare and doesn’t believe its stock accurately reflects its current value.