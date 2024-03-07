Psychedelic news: The government finally fast-tracked LSD as an anxiety treatment

BY Clint Rainey2 minute read

Until this morning, for the latest news about MindMed, the first publicly traded pharmaceutical company focused on psychedelics, you probably needed to check Vice or a news feed like Psychedelic Alpha’s. But the New York-based biotech startup is getting taken more seriously today, after announcing that its proprietary LSD drug for anxiety, known as MM120, has been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

That label isn’t bestowed liberally—only around 500 drugs have gotten it since 2012—and the agency hands it out to drugs that have demonstrated “substantial improvement” over currently available treatments. That status greases the wheels to expedited development and approval. MindMed’s MM120 (lysergide d-tartrate, in chemical terms) is LSD that has been “pharmacologically optimized” to treat anxiety, and possibly other brain disorders, too, eventually. The company, founded in 2019 by a pharma industry vet and a former Uber exec, also released data today from its latest clinical trials. According to the findings, patients diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder showed a 48% remission rate after receiving a single 100-milligram dose of MM120. One of the study’s principal investigators—David Feifel, founder of Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute in San Diego—called the results “truly remarkable” for treatments in his field, adding, “I’ve conducted clinical research studies in psychiatry for over two decades and have seen studies of many drugs under development for the treatment of anxiety.”

MindMed said the FDA’s decision today provides “further validation of the important potential role this treatment can play.” However, that almost certainly undersells the celebration going on in the office: The company has been after this designation since practically the day it was founded. For four years, it’s been making a simple argument to the FDA—which is essentially that America’s Prozac Nation era supposedly peaked in the ’90s, yet doctors somehow continue to diagnose a record-setting number of people with anxiety disorders and depression. (One in 6 Americans has depression, an all-time high, while more than 40 million Americans experience anxiety.) MindMed argued the reasons are both that these illnesses remain a problem, but also because current treatments like Xanax and Zoloft are addictive—bad enough that some patients stay hooked for decades. MindMed made its case for a nonaddictive treatment option instead, which patients only need to take once: a miracle drug called lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). In 2020, it started a novel drug development program, cleverly christened Project Lucy, where therapists would administer “experiential doses” of LSD to patients suffering from anxiety. By that point, the FDA had already said okay to human trials for psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and MDMA (the compound found in molly and ecstasy), both of which were named breakthrough therapies in 2018 and 2017, respectively.