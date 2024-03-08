You have no idea what goes into your booze. This startup wants to change that

BY Rebecca Barker6 minute read

When Maddy Rotman and Taylor Lanzet launched their alcohol brand Anytime Farmhouse Spirits, the two founders knew they wanted the company to embody their values.

As queer women with backgrounds in food sustainability at companies including Chipotle, FreshDirect, and Daily Harvest, Rotman and Lanzet wanted to create alcoholic drinks that used environmentally friendly practices, while tasting delicious and offering a unique flavor profile in today’s oversaturated alcohol landscape. [Photo: Anytime Spritz] The two women, who have been friends since college, launched Anytime Spritz at the beginning of 2023, with four alcoholic, sustainably sourced seltzers in flavors like “Cranberry Amaro Splash” and “Yuzu Ginger Punch.” But they wanted to broaden their offerings while maintaining their commitment to ethical environmental and labor practices. The alcohol industry is “crowded, but not in the way that we’re looking for,” Rotman says, noting that only 1% of alcohol produced in the United States is currently certified organic.

In the hopes of branching into spirits, the two founders wanted to certify their brand as adherent to regenerative organic practices. This set of agricultural guidelines focuses on soil health and carbon sequestration, such as forgoing pesticides, planting cover crops, practicing no-till farming, and rotating crops. The Regenerative Organic Alliance was founded in 2017 by Patagonia and Dr. Bronner’s, brands that have developed a cult following among sustainably minded and outdoorsy consumers, as well as the Rodale Institute, a nonprofit focused on the regenerative movement. Surprised to find that the organization had no preexisting guidelines to certify spirit brands, Rotman and Lanzet decided to partner with the ROA and help create the industry’s requirements. “We really believe in transparency,” Rotman says. “What our ingredients are, but also why we’re doing this [and] what we’re building.”

The regenerative organic movement has gained traction in recent years among corporations like General Mills and PepsiCo, both of which have pledged to incorporate such practices into a combined eight million acres of farmland by 2030. Diageo—the largest alcohol distributor in the world and maker of renowned brands like Johnnie Walker, Guinness, and Don Julio—announced its own commitment to regenerative organic practices in October 2023. None of these corporations currently appear in the ROA’s brand and product directory, and some have been accused of greenwashing. But the professed commitments to regenerative practices indicates a growing interest in the space, likely fueled by increasing pressure from consumers for brands to prioritize sustainability. Applications for ROA recognition have soared in the midst of a worsening climate crisis, according to Elizabeth Whitlow, the executive director of the organization. “There’s a lot of hopelessness, there’s a lot of despair. There’s a lot of climate angst and anybody paying attention wants to find something that makes you feel better and helps you feel like ‘oh, OK, maybe this will help fix things. Maybe this is our solution,’” she says.

For a brand to get certified by the ROA, Whitlow says the requirements depend on what stage of the production process they’re primarily involved in, though all businesses must fill out a plan detailing how they’ll meet such rules. Whitlow says the biggest thing is a willingness to be transparent with both the farms a company sources its ingredients from and the consumers it sells to. “Whenever possible,” Whitlow says brands should pay a premium to farmers, as “brands typically control most everything and so . . . we’re trying to get the farmer a little bit more agency here in this relationship.” (Anytime lets the farmers it partners with set their own prices.) [Photo: Anytime Spirits] Once a brand is approved to use the ROA’s logo—they must prove that at least 95% of their ingredients are sourced through regenerative organic practices to do so—the organization charges an annual licensing fee. The sliding scale asks businesses that bring in less than $1 million annually to pay a $250 yearly fee, while brands that make above that benchmark pay $500.

Anytime partnered with Breathe Deep, a farm in the Hudson Valley that participated in the ROA’s pilot program and was one of the first to receive the nonprofit’s certification. The farm grows the wheat used in Anytime’s vodka and gin, which is 100% regenerative organic certified. The grain is then shipped in its whole kernel form to McClintock Distillery in Frederick, MD, the only certified organic distillery in the state. Braeden Bumpers, who cofounded McClintock, calls the operation a “grain-to-glass” distillery, explaining that the wheat arrives as a seed so that it can be inspected and cleaned properly, and then is refined, distilled, aged (depending on the spirit), and packaged all in the same space. Notably, Anytime’s seltzers and spirits produce near-zero waste. Any remnants from the refining process that aren’t fit to be consumed are made into cleaning solutions or what Bumpers calls a “high protein solution,” that McClintock donates to feed livestock at a neighboring farm. Bumpers acknowledges that the organic distillation process can be costly, though he is clear about realistic price points from the outset.

“A lot of people will come to us to be like, ‘I want to make an organic vodka, and it needs to be on the shelf for $9.99,’” he says. “Well, that’s not possible.” Pricing is something that Anytime has grappled with, particularly in a market overflowing with options. While Rotman and Lanzet believe that Anytime will find a home with consumers who are environmentally conscious and care about their social impact, they’re also hoping that their bottles—which list their ingredients and highlight their farm partners—show consumers what’s missing from other brands. People care about where their food, clothing, and skincare products are sourced from—so why not their alcohol? Sean Cash, an associate professor at Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition, says that because alcohol doesn’t fall under the FDA’s purview—it’s instead regulated by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau—companies aren’t required to list their ingredients, and customers don’t consider that information that they’re entitled to.

“The fact that it’s not required means that we’re not used to seeing it, and since we’re not used to seeing it, we’re not used to thinking about it as much,” Cash explains. Another reason is the nature of the product itself. Alcohol is seen as an indulgence, even by people who drink every day, according to Cash. “You can think of an ethical, environmentally minded consumer who’s trying to think about the sourcing of their ingredients,” he says. “But when it comes to your birthday, and you want to go to a steakhouse, you’re not thinking about calories, you’re not thinking about greenhouse gas emissions.” In other words, sometimes even the most conscious consumers want a break from mulling the ethical quandaries they face on a daily basis. They might feel like they’re off duty when it comes to drinking alcohol, the consumption of which is associated with special occasions and celebrations.

That doesn’t mean, though, that Anytime’s mission won’t strike a chord with some. “If you’re a smaller producer, then you’re looking for ways to differentiate your product. And for some people, [socially and agriculturally responsible practices] can be the way forward,” Cash says. Anytime is currently only available at select stores and restaurants in New York and California, but offers shipping to 32 states. The cans will continue to be sold primarily in retail locations, but Rotman and Lanzet are aiming for their vodka and gin to be used mostly at bars and restaurants. They’re banking that their commitment to transparency will build brand loyalty, particularly with younger drinkers who may not yet have a go-to spirit brand and also tend to care deeply about the climate crisis.