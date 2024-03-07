TikTok is rallying its massive user base to prevent Congress from banning the app

When some users scrolled through TikTok today, they were confronted with a rather alarming pop-up: “Stop a TikTok shutdown,” it says, urging users to “tell Congress what TikTok means to you” with a call button.

The pop-up, which users said they could bypass after closing out of the app and reopening it, comes as the House Energy and Commerce Committee is set to discuss a new bipartisan bill on Thursday. If passed, the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act” would leave TikTok with two options: part ways with its Chinese owner, ByteDance, or face removal from app stores in the United States.

“Congress is planning a total ban of TikTok. Speak up now—before your government strips 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression,” the pop-up says. “This will damage millions of businesses, destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country, and deny artists an audience.”

Reached for comment by Fast Company, TikTok said the pop-up reached users over 18 years old, and that the bill violates Constitutional rights. “This bill is an outright ban of TikTok, no matter how much the authors try to disguise it,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement. “This legislation will trample the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans and deprive 5 million small businesses of a platform they rely on to grow and create jobs.”