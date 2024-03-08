SiriusXM’s emotional new ad tries to connect to a new generation

BY Jeff Beer2 minute read

“A Life in Sound,” a new short film directed by Emmy Award-winning director Kim Gehrig, shows a young girl dancing in a studio. As the music changes—from Doja Cat to Sepultura, Carl Cox to Bat for Lashes, Soul II Soul to Nick Cave—so does the girl, growing into adolescence, then through the various stages of adulthood. Music is the constant.

[Photo: SiriusXM] It’s an emotional piece of work, and that’s exactly what SiriusXM is going for. The film is an ad, created with agency Uncommon Creative Studio, that’s aimed at further boosting the overall rebrand and streaming app that launched last fall. SiriusXM chief growth officer Suzi Watford says that the product team has been working over the past few years to build a product that highlights Sirius’ various types of content, from music and human-curated radio shows and playlists to play-by-play sports and Howard Stern. “We’ve done a better job over the years of establishing those benefits, but haven’t done enough talking about the emotional ones,” she says. [Photo: SiriusXM] The campaign includes billboards and out-of-home ads that will be in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Boston, and Atlanta, to highlight three of the fastest-growing genres across the SiriusXM portfolio: hip-hop, country, and sports. Each scene shows a single listener, surrounded by a crowd of fans. Shot by photographer and filmmaker Gabriel Moses, the crowd shots feature actual SiriusXM subscribers and superfans of these genres.

