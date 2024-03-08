How Congress revived the Planetary Science Caucus

BY Jacqueline Feldsher3 minute read

The Planetary Science Caucus is back from the dead, and the revival of the group couldn’t come at a more critical time for scientific pursuits in the cosmos that often find themselves in the budgetary crosshairs.

A brief history The Planetary Science Caucus existed in the 115th and 116th Congress (about 2017-2021 for those who follow the Gregorian calendar), but went away during the 117th Congress, between 2021 and 2023, according to Jack Kiraly, director of government relations at the Planetary Society. Now, the group, which is holding its official kickoff tonight on Capitol Hill, is back and led by Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) and Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE). Right from the source Amid the multitude of to-dos for Congress, why should planetary science be top of mind? Take it from Bacon himself.

“The thirst for knowledge and the drive to improve oneself has existed ever since the first person looked to the stars and the first explorer stepped out into a new frontier,” he said in a statement. “As the future continues to unfold before us, we owe a duty to our children, our grandchildren, and their descendants to drive our innovation by prioritizing exploration. There is no greater exploration than the final frontier.” Nebraska isn’t typically top of mind when one thinks about traditional space states. Kiraly said Bacon’s leadership of the group “really demonstrates that enthusiasm for space science is strong and reaches beyond traditional pockets.” Other side of the aisle On the other hand, Chu comes from a space science hotbed in Southern California, with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in her backyard. She helped spearhead a letter from California delegates last month urging the Office of Management and Budget to reverse cuts to Mars Sample Return, a flagship mission for NASA to bring pieces of the Red Planet to Earth for study.

