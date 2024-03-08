Norovirus update: CDC data tracker shows regional spread as Northeast cases keep rising

Cases of norovirus—a highly transmissible stomach flu—are rising in the United States, particularly in the Northeastern region, according to the most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Numbers of recent positive tests in the Northeast are reaching just over 16.5%, compared with 12.6% in the South, 13.4% in the Midwest, and 12.8% in the West.
In effort to monitor and respond to the prevalence of norovirus across the United States, the CDC has unveiled a strategy aimed at boosting data analysis. Participating U.S. laboratories are now submitting weekly reports to the agency, providing a comprehensive overview of the total number of norovirus tests conducted and the corresponding positive results. This collaborative approach shapes health officials’ understanding of the ongoing public health concern.
The latest data was updated on Thursday, March 7.
The data analysis employs a unique methodology, with each data point on the trend graphs representing the average percentage of positive tests over three consecutive weeks. This three-week span includes the specified week, along with the preceding and following weeks. This approach addresses challenges associated with potential incompleteness in recent data due to reporting delays, ensuring a more accurate depiction of the current situation.
Norovirus outbreaks typically peak during late fall, winter, and early spring. However, variations in the timing of these outbreaks exist, both between different regions and within communities in the same region. The reports not only illuminate the national scenario but also acknowledge the observed variations in outbreak timing between regions and within communities.
The primary mode of norovirus transmission is typically through direct contact with an already infected individual. Additionally, norovirus can spread through the consumption of contaminated food or by contact with surfaces carrying the virus. The transmission of norovirus is influenced by various factors, including recent infection history, community interaction patterns, and the colder seasons.