Norovirus update: CDC data tracker shows regional spread as Northeast cases keep rising

Cases of norovirus—a highly transmissible stomach flu—are rising in the United States, particularly in the Northeastern region, according to the most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Numbers of recent positive tests in the Northeast are reaching just over 16.5%, compared with 12.6% in the South, 13.4% in the Midwest, and 12.8% in the West.

In effort to monitor and respond to the prevalence of norovirus across the United States, the CDC has unveiled a strategy aimed at boosting data analysis. Participating U.S. laboratories are now submitting weekly reports to the agency, providing a comprehensive overview of the total number of norovirus tests conducted and the corresponding positive results. This collaborative approach shapes health officials’ understanding of the ongoing public health concern.

The latest data was updated on Thursday, March 7.