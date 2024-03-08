Salary transparency laws are most effective if they require this one thing, according to new research

Over the past few years, states that were early adopters of pay transparency laws have served as a testing ground for advocates of the policy change, who argued that disclosing salary information would help mitigate pay inequities on the basis of race and gender.

It’s already clear that these laws—which typically require employers to either post salary ranges in job listings or verbally disclose them to candidates—are empowering workers in certain states with more information. But not all salary transparency laws are made equal.

The National Women’s Law Center just published an analysis of Glassdoor data from March 2022 to December 2023, which looked at how pay transparency laws have altered job listings across industries in states where these laws have either been in effect or took effect during that period. According to the NWLC, the impact has been more noticeable in states that have stricter laws requiring salary ranges in job listings—namely California, Colorado, New York, and Washington—than in states where the law only dictates that employers share salary ranges during the interview process (such as Connecticut, Maryland, Nevada, and Rhode Island).

While pay transparency has grown more popular as a corporate policy regardless of state law, the analysis found that in the most lucrative sectors—among them pharma, biotech, and finance—salary information in Glassdoor job listings was less common on the whole. Still, there was a marked difference in salary disclosure when comparing states that required ranges in job postings against states with less stringent pay transparency laws. In pharma and biotech, for example, over 48% of job listings in states with strong pay transparency laws had salary information; in states with weaker laws, that share dropped below 16%, which was more or less on par with the percentage in states with no laws in place.