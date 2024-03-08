Dartmouth players just voted to unionize: Here’s what it means for the future of amateur sports

BY Paul Mueller4 minute read

Amateurism in college sports is under attack, again. The Dartmouth men’s basketball team voted this week 13-2 in favor of forming a union. It’s the first step in a long process, as the decision will work its way through the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), an independent federal agency that enforces U.S. labor law.

Dartmouth has already issued an appeal, saying in a statement that “. . . [A]thletic pursuit is part of the educational experience. Classifying these students as employees simply because they play basketball is as unprecedented as it is inaccurate.” If the NLRB decides in favor of the players, it could mean the beginning of the end for amateurism for student-athletes, and the fallout could change college sports as we know it. Player organizers Cade Haskins, left, and Romeo Myrthil, right. Chris Peck, center, is president of SEIU Local 560, which is the campus workers’ union that the players will join. [Photo: Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe/Getty Images] The Attack on Amateurism Isn’t New In 2014, Northwestern University football players petitioned the NLRB for the right to unionize. While the NLRB’s regional office ruled that college athletes could form a union because they met the definition of an employee, the national case was overturned because the NLRB ruled it could not assert its jurisdiction.

Here’s why. The NLRB’s jurisdiction is limited to private institutions. While Northwestern is private, most Big Ten schools at the time were state-run, public institutions. So, unless they’re deemed to be joint employers with the conferences and/or the NCAA, public institutions would be bound by state laws, which can vary. For that reason, and because it would not have promoted stability in labor relations, Northwestern’s petition was denied. Dartmouth, meanwhile, is a private institution within the Ivy League, which is an all-private league. So, if Dartmouth basketball players can unionize, players at the other Ivy League schools could follow suit.

That doens’t mean it will happen. Dartmouth’s effort is just one of a handful of other cases currently attacking amateurism in college athletics. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA granted players name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights, allowing them to profit from third-party sponsorships and endorsements. Since then, various lawsuits have continued to challenge the state of amateurism in college sports. Johnson v. NCAA argues whether college athletes should earn hourly wages. House v. NCAA petitions for NIL back pay for student-athletes who competed before 2021. In California, an advocacy group filed unfair labor practice charges against the NCAA, Pac-12, UCLA, and USC, contending that they are joint employers of student-athletes, which could allow players to unionize, regardless of school classification or state. These cases are all pending. Dartmouth is simply the latest to join them.

Do All Players Really Want to Be Employees? “In reading between the lines and looking at some of the dicta from the judges thus far,” sports lawyer and law professor Darren Heitner says, “it seems like no one’s falling for the claim by the NCAA that athletes, particularly college football players, are not employees of the schools. There’s just such a high level of control over the working conditions that for all intents and purposes, they’re employees.” So, if college athletes are eventually deemed employees, what would that look like? First, they would receive the same benefits any employee would in freely negotiating an employment contract and potentially collectively bargaining for specific rights. That includes guaranteed salaries or wages and the ability to negotiate for better health, safety, and welfare considerations. Benefits like insurance and paid leave—everything that would be included in a traditional employment agreement, according to Heitner—would also be on the table.

The key question is, do all the players really want that? With the introduction of the transfer portal, players have the right to freely transfer between schools as many times as they want—sometimes in search of greater NIL opportunities. If they were considered employees, the employer, either through collective bargaining or individual contract negotiations, could restrict that mobility, to the extent that state laws—which vary—would allow. Losing that mobility is something perhaps not all players would welcome. Even Dartmouth’s vote, while receiving an overwhelming majority at 13–2, wasn’t unanimous.

“I wonder if it’s necessarily a net positive for all athletes,” Heitner said. “We may see players at different schools in different athletic programs decide they don’t want to be employed. They like the current system, which now includes a full suite of NIL rights and the ability to transfer freely without any restrictions in employment contracts.” While certainly an outlier, USC quarterback Caleb Williams reportedly earned $10 million in his final two seasons from NIL deals. “That’s a pretty good system if I’m looking at it from the athlete’s perspective,” Heitner said. “Maybe it’s not great for everybody. Not everyone is a football player at USC. But I think a lot of players would have to think long and hard before deciding to go forward [with unionization].”

[Photo: Adam Gray/Getty Images] What’s Next: A Domino Effect? Cade Haskins, a junior forward at Dartmouth and spokesperson for the team, said he’s already been in contact with athletes at other schools, both within and outside the Ivy League. “I think this is just the start,” he told reporters after voting. “There’s going to be a domino effect of other cases like ours across the country.” Heitner isn’t so quick to agree. “It’s hard to tell right now,” he said. “Even with respect to UCLA and USC, it’s not the athletes leading that charge. It’s actually an advocacy group separate from the athletes that is seeking a determination. So we don’t even know if the athletes there would vote in favor of unionization, even if they have the opportunity.”