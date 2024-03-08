Why Gen Z is obsessed with point-and-shoot digital cameras

Courtney June no longer reaches for her phone when she’s in need of a camera. These days, the 24-year-old uses a point-and-shoot digital camera to capture life mementoes and nights out with friends.

June, who’s based in Pennsylvania, is among the growing hoard of Gen Zers whose obsession with 2000s culture has in turn breathed new life into physical cameras and minimalist smartphones, both of which were emblems of the era. “Everyone’s photos kind of look the same on social media and have for many years, even with quality improving with every iPhone,” June says. With a point-and-shoot, though, June finds she’s able to more easily manipulate image settings like exposure and optical zoom to produce “that certain vibe” of the early aughts.

Gen Zers are often billed as the “digital generation,” the first to have grown up in a smartphone-dominated with an ever-present internet connection. But that might also explain why they’re yearning for more simplicity and disconnect. Plus, influencers continue to showcase older cameras on TikTok and Instagram, fueling the demand cycle. After Kendall Jenner featured a Canon PowerShot ELPH 350 in an Instagram post, the discontinued camera quickly sold out on secondary marketplaces. It now goes for $399. Other popular point-and-shoot cameras, like the Canon G7x and the Contax G2, have been sold out and backordered for months (much to older photographers’ confusion).

“The resale market for digital cameras has gone up because it’s just a limited supply,” Tiffany Zhong, a 27-year-old entrepreneur and photographer based in San Francisco, tells Fast Company. “A lot of influencers are using a specific camera, like the Canon 7Gx, or Contax G2, which is around $1,000 or more—and a lot of them are sold out.” (Resale listings for the Contax G2 have seen as high of a markup as $1,750.)