BY Rob Walker

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

Few brands are as celebrated for their design acumen as Apple. That includes the it-just-works functionality, but also pure aesthetic style. From its hardware to its UX to its retail spaces, Apple has an astonishing track record of nailing the right look. Given all this: What exactly is the deal with the reaction glyphs in Apple iMessages? You know the ones I mean, at least if you’re an iPhone user: The little set of six visual reactions that can serve as a one-tap response to a text bubble or messaged image—a thumbs-up, for example, in lieu of typing out “Thanks” or “Got it.” There’s also a thumbs-down, a heart, a pair of exclamation points, a question mark, and a ha-ha.

[Photo: Apple] These “Tapback” icons, as they are officially known, debuted in 2016 as part of iOS 10 and have remained the same ever since. But they look more like artifacts of the Clippy era: crude and cartoony, with a bubble-font look resembling something on a child’s birthday balloon. If you asked an AI to render the exact opposite of Apple’s renowned visual style, you’d get these icons. And this isn’t just me. “I admit that I use the thumbs-up and the heart, but I always feel queasy,” said one prominent design thinker (and Apple fan) when I quizzed them on the matter, who couldn’t speak on the record for fear their high-profile employer might see it. “I wouldn’t be caught dead using the [exclamation points] and even worse, the ha-ha. Eww.” Given this sort of response, and the likelihood that many, many millions of iPhone users interact with these graphics daily, I was curious why Apple went with—and has stubbornly stuck with—such seemingly un-Apple visuals.

The company did not respond to my inquiries, and I was unable to find anything beyond minimal boilerplate statements about the feature from Apple itself: “​​Tapback creates a quick and simple way to respond with just a tap.” (Insert “exclamation points” here.) When I polled design experts, the response was surprisingly mixed. For starters, Apple has long insisted that good design is “not just what it looks like,” as Steve Jobs once put it. “Design is how it works.” And while at first these borderline-primitive glyphs seem like an embarrassing anachronism compared to, say, the ever-evolving, improving, and expanding visual language of emojis, well, maybe that’s not the right comparison. If you want to respond to a text by deploying the subtle or complex possibilities emojis offer, you still can. The function of a tapback is the opposite: They’re an end run on nuanced communication, they’re . . . digital grunts. And sometimes, perhaps, they’re all the functionality we need (after all, how many of us use the same old emoji over and over and over again). “I think they’re goofy, but I’m not bothered by them,” says Steven Heller, one of the foremost authorities on design and illustration and cochair of the MFA Design department at the illustrious School of Visual Arts, where he has taught for more than 25 years. “Frankly, despite not ‘loving’ ha-ha, I thought it a nice respite from the yellow smiling faces, which I think are reducing our emotional state to a backwater town.”

As communication substitutes, then, the tapback could more properly be viewed as a descendant of Facebook’s set of “reaction” buttons introduced globally in early 2016, adding symbols (mostly emoji-like yellow faces) meant to communicate love, sadness, anger, humor, and excitement to complement its infamous “like”/thumbs-up button. By comparison, Apple’s notably rudimentary visual treatment of a similar set of emotions may have been intended to feel more human. And while this can seem graphically disconcerting in the context of the austerely tasteful Applesphere—imagine unboxing an Apple product and seeing “Designed in California” rendered in a bubble font—as a design matter, these are not expressions of Apple. They’re expressions of its users—and designed as such. As one designer who specializes in visual and interactive communication puts it, “They’re perfectly reasonable for that quick acknowledgment: ‘That’s funny; I do not want to carry this conversation any further.’ Or, ‘I’ve acknowledged how surprising this is; I’m busy right now.’” But for more digitally fluent users who prefer the emoji cornucopia, the tapback can feel inauthentic, even “stale.” And there have long been complaints that there’s no consensus on the tone these symbols are really meant to communicate, let alone how they can have conflicting meanings: Thumbs-up = Great, now shut up.