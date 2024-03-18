How hiring teams with diverse lived experiences can drive success

BY Byron Slosar3 minute read

With rapid changes in the recruiting landscape and labor force, it’s critical to re-evaluate traditional hiring practices. The new generation entering the workforce, Gen Z, encourages employers to redefine relevant experience criteria and reshape the world of early career hiring. By embracing this shift, organizations can increase diversity and promote innovation and creativity within their teams, while simultaneously attracting a new generation of talent to their roles.

More than majors and minors Traditional hiring methods can rely on candidates’ majors and minors as a screening tool, unintentionally limiting diversity within company teams. This can be challenging in a multitude of ways: While majors can be indicators of experience and skill, relying only on majors can unnecessarily limit a firm’s talent pool to an unnecessarily homogenous group. Not every educational institution has the same resources or offers the same majors. For example, less than 25% of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) offer finance major tracks, leading students to major in related fields like economics or mathematics. Instead, a candidate’s coursework, projects, and research, show dedication and adaptability in varied academic environments. My path to becoming a CEO was a non-traditional route. Before my journey in undergraduate career advising and recruiting, I navigated roles in fundraising and even performed and taught trapeze. All of this contributed to shaping who I am today; my diverse experiences helped me start a company prioritizing diverse talent, illustrating how different paths can foster an array of perspectives on a team.

Non-traditional learning A wealth of educational resources are available online. This has led to the growth of non-traditional learning programs such as online courses, certifications, and boot camps. These alternative paths demonstrate a candidate’s adaptability and commitment to skill development in a range of academic environments. Employers recognizing non-traditional routes can be beneficial as it can help attract a diverse talent pool, bringing unique perspectives and innovative ideas to the company. Adjustments to the hiring process, such as behavioral interviews and technical skill assessments, can help ensure all candidates maintain your firm’s requisite skills to succeed. Part-time work and volunteering In addition to academic achievements, active involvement in student organizations and leadership roles or working in a part-time position can showcase a candidate’s collaborative and leadership abilities. These types of experiences can help create a well-rounded professional skill set. For example, a student who is working part-time for Uber Eats can be easily overlooked in a résumé. However, when employers take the time to understand the “why” behind the part-time experience, it may be discovered that the student is doing this job to raise money for a leadership conference they plan to attend. Internships in traditional eight- or 10-week summer schedules can often also conflict with student athletes’ summer training schedules, limiting their ability to get traditional professional experience on their résumés. Recognizing the value of these activities can help understand how they contribute to a candidate’s skill set and dedication to succeed. The value of lived experiences Each individual’s unique set of lived experiences contributes to their perspective. It’s important to acknowledge and value diverse backgrounds, such as being a first-generation college student, international student, or dependent of a disabled parent or guardian. By adding this to a résumé and highlighting the importance of these diverse backgrounds, employers can create a more inclusive work environment and introduce unique perspectives into the workplace.