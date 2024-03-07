Congress to ByteDance: Divest from TikTok or get banned from app stores

The U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Thursday is expected to vote on legislation giving China’s ByteDance six months to divest from short video app TikTok or face a U.S. ban .

Committee approval would set up a vote by U.S. House of Representatives that represents the first significant momentum for a U.S. crackdown on TikTok, which about 170 million U.S. users.

Representative Mike Gallagher, the Republican chairman of the House select China committee, and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the panel’s top Democrat, on Tuesday introduced legislation to address national security concerns posed by Chinese ownership of the app.

“TikTok could live on and people could do whatever they want on it provided there is that separation,” Gallagher told reporters Wednesday, urging U.S. ByteDance investors to support a sale. “It is not a ban—think of this as a surgery designed to remove the tumor and thereby save the patient in the process.”