Adobe finally brought Firefly AI into a mobile app, but it has some catching up to do

Adobe has finally put its generative AI in a mobile app. The new Adobe Express launches today in beta for iOS and Android users, bringing Firefly capabilities to people wanting to make content on the go.
The new Express beta comes with two main features: the standard text-to-image prompt and a generative fill tool that the company says will let users “insert, remove or replace people, objects and more with simple text prompts.” Both features were already available on Adobe’s web-based apps and the desktop version of Adobe Express.
The app—which is aimed at any consumer, mom & pop shop, or influencer who wants to put out some social media content—comes with text effects generated using artificial intelligence, like the text effect engine that you can use online in the stand-alone web version of Firefly.
The rest is your standard fare of easy-to-use templates that will help you combine “video clips, images and music, add animations, and generate real-time captions in 100+ languages”—the latter being a nice feature for a generation of TikTok users who are accustomed to subtitles. It comes with a video timeline for editing and support for 4K video and gives users access to “more than 25,000 Adobe Fonts and hundreds of thousands of Adobe Stock videos, music tracks and image and design assets.” There’s also real-time collaborative editing and content schedulers to automate social feed updates.
The Express update comes months after Canva, Adobe’s archenemy, added its OpenAI-powered AI capabilities into its own mobile app. And while this head start gives the competition a leg up, whoever owns this space will own it because of sheer functionality. Watching Express in action can feel a little underwhelming when comparing it to the other AI-powered creativity apps available. While the UX of Adobe Express is far more simple and enjoyable to use than Canva’s convoluted, sensory overload, it still feels at times far removed from the cutting edge of AI.
Lacking a breakthrough innovation during this time of hyper speed AI developments could wind up being a big problem for the company, which has recently felt pressure from Wall Street to accelerate its AI offerings. Adobe is facing competition from generative AI newcomers, in addition to incumbents. There’s Canva, of course, whose app packs a lot of AI functionality, including ChatGPT-powered text creation, image generation, editing, and a seemingly endless supply of generative AI apps from third parties that seamlessly integrate with Canva. But also OpenAI’s recently announced video model, Sora, which poses a threat.
Adobe has a double challenge: It must compete with models that are more advanced than Firefly and with a professional user base that is already subscribed to its Adobe Creative Cloud suite. Perhaps this new version of Express will attract new users who fall somewhere between the social media novice and professional designer, but they should be prepared for a content creativity app with just a sprinkle of AI.