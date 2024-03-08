Adobe finally brought Firefly AI into a mobile app, but it has some catching up to do

Adobe has finally put its generative AI in a mobile app. The new Adobe Express launches today in beta for iOS and Android users, bringing Firefly capabilities to people wanting to make content on the go.

The new Express beta comes with two main features: the standard text-to-image prompt and a generative fill tool that the company says will let users “insert, remove or replace people, objects and more with simple text prompts.” Both features were already available on Adobe’s web-based apps and the desktop version of Adobe Express.

[Photo: Adobe]

The app—which is aimed at any consumer, mom & pop shop, or influencer who wants to put out some social media content—comes with text effects generated using artificial intelligence, like the text effect engine that you can use online in the stand-alone web version of Firefly.

The rest is your standard fare of easy-to-use templates that will help you combine “video clips, images and music, add animations, and generate real-time captions in 100+ languages”—the latter being a nice feature for a generation of TikTok users who are accustomed to subtitles. It comes with a video timeline for editing and support for 4K video and gives users access to “more than 25,000 Adobe Fonts and hundreds of thousands of Adobe Stock videos, music tracks and image and design assets.” There’s also real-time collaborative editing and content schedulers to automate social feed updates.