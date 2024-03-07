From Walmart to Target, retail giants are wrestling with more self-checkout dilemmas

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

If you want to use the self-checkout lane at some Walmart stores, you might need to fork out $12.95 per month, or $98 per year, for a Walmart+ subscription. That’s because some Walmart stores are limiting some self-checkout lanes to Walmart+ subscribers and drivers of its Sparks delivery service.

The news of Walmart limiting its self-checkout lanes in some stores to Walmart+ subscribers was first shared on Reddit late last month. The photo in a post titled “No more self checkout” showed a sign posted in a Walmart store that read, “Attention: This self checkout is for Sparks shoppers and Walmart+ scan & go only.” The exclusive lane, according to the sign, was effective as of February 23, 2024. The original poster also reported that Walmart had an employee nearby monitoring the lane. Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Walmart provided Fast Company with the following statement: “From time-to-time, our stores adjust the use of staffed checkouts and self-checkouts. For example, a store might start or end the day with staffed checkouts. As the number of shoppers and associate staffing increases, these stores open self-checkout registers to manage the increased customer flow. This process isn’t new. During these times of limited access, some stores are designating select self-checkout stations for Walmart+ customers using our Scan and Go service and Spark drivers for quicker access and delivery services. This decision is intended to better manage checkout availability.” Walmart’s move to limit self-checkout lanes isn’t in isolation. As Fast Company reported last month, competitor Target has also cut back on self-checkout lanes in some stores, reducing the hours that customers can use them. In Target’s case, the move was made to battle what is known as “shrink” in the retail industry—loss of product due to theft.

In recent years, retailers have grown leery of their own self-checkout lanes, which they say makes theft easier—or inadvertent in some cases—since no employee is ringing up the items that people are buying. Customers could make the honest mistake of forgetting to ring up an item in their cart, or they may do so purposefully to get around having to pay for the item. The irony here, of course, is that many retailers embraced self-checkout lanes in the past so they could cut the number of workers needed at the checkout, saving them labor costs. Now, it seems, those same retailers are finding the shrink from self-checkout lanes may be outpacing what it would cost to have a traditional human cashier. But while the closures of self-checkout lanes may help stores cut back on shrink, they also risk the ire of customers who now have to wait in longer lines since there are fewer employees to ring customers out.