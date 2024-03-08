How NASA psychologists are developing cutting-edge techniques to treat the mental toll of space travel

Jamey Simpson was 10 when he watched the space shuttle lift off from Kennedy Space Center with his mother, astronaut Cady Coleman, on board. A voice from a handheld radio counted down as fire spewed from the rocket and propelled it skyward in a chest-crushing roar.

Now 23, Jamey recalls the existential weight that followed. “It was in that moment, I realized, `My mom is really gone and she’s not on the planet anymore.’”

Space: The Longest Goodbye, which premieres March 8 in theaters and on Amazon and AppleTV, is not your typical NASA documentary. Instead of the heroics, danger, and fanfare of space travel, this 90-minute film takes a quieter look inward at the mental toll that long-term space travel takes on astronauts and their families. The push for a burgeoning lunar economy and years-long missions to Mars demands a better grasp of how well humans contend with extended isolation, close living and working conditions, and separation from loved ones. Not to mention, the needs of those anxiously awaiting their safe return. It ranks among the biggest hurdles of long space hauls.

“To be completely honest, I kind of stumbled on it,” director Ido Mizrahy tells Fast Company. “I wasn’t really a space geek going into it.” The Israeli-born, Manhattan-based filmmaker had previously mined grittier narratives: the most-gored bullfighter in Gored, a corrupt New York cop in Patrolman P. So when he began scouting a film on the potential for a manned mission to Mars, he went looking beyond the flash. “I kept saying, `This is a great canvas, but what’s going to be our story?’”