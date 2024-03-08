How NASA psychologists are developing cutting-edge techniques to treat the mental toll of space travel

Jamey Simpson was 10 when he watched the space shuttle lift off from Kennedy Space Center with his mother, astronaut Cady Coleman, on board. A voice from a handheld radio counted down as fire spewed from the rocket and propelled it skyward in a chest-crushing roar.
Now 23, Jamey recalls the existential weight that followed. “It was in that moment, I realized, `My mom is really gone and she’s not on the planet anymore.’”
Space: The Longest Goodbye, which premieres March 8 in theaters and on Amazon and AppleTV, is not your typical NASA documentary. Instead of the heroics, danger, and fanfare of space travel, this 90-minute film takes a quieter look inward at the mental toll that long-term space travel takes on astronauts and their families. The push for a burgeoning lunar economy and years-long missions to Mars demands a better grasp of how well humans contend with extended isolation, close living and working conditions, and separation from loved ones. Not to mention, the needs of those anxiously awaiting their safe return. It ranks among the biggest hurdles of long space hauls.
“To be completely honest, I kind of stumbled on it,” director Ido Mizrahy tells Fast Company. “I wasn’t really a space geek going into it.” The Israeli-born, Manhattan-based filmmaker had previously mined grittier narratives: the most-gored bullfighter in Gored, a corrupt New York cop in Patrolman P. So when he began scouting a film on the potential for a manned mission to Mars, he went looking beyond the flash. “I kept saying, `This is a great canvas, but what’s going to be our story?’”
It wasn’t until he met NASA psychologist Al Holland that he found his answer. In the ’80s, while developing the International Space Station, NASA recruited Holland to form a unit providing psychological support to astronauts. “That really basic human angle on this friction between wanting to go really far and needing to hang on to where you came from in your roots was something that just spoke to me,” says Mizrahy.
The film highlights Holland’s insights and NASA research into potential solutions that read like a sci-fi novel—virtual reality escapes to Earth akin to Star Trek’s Holodeck, an A.I. robot therapist, and medically induced hibernation.
The VR program circumvents the lack of real-time communications due to Mars’s distance by re-creating a virtual spouse in a calm pastoral environment. The actual spouse could have NASA transmit a recording from Earth to the program that the astronaut could receive later through the virtual spouse. An A.I.-powered computerized orb with a digital face named Simon is programmed for conversations with astronauts who want to vent to a non-crew member. Mars simulations on Earth help troubleshoot problem areas for long-term missions that might see astronauts confined to a capsule the size of a motorhome for a year-round trip to and from Mars, and a slightly larger habitat for 18 months on-site. The European Space Agency is investigating whether it’s possible to induce hibernation in astronauts to reduce mental stress, radiation exposure, and metabolic energy consumption.