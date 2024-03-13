Companies are thinking all wrong about culture

BY Michael Weening4 minute read

Business transformations involve more than strategy pivots and new product launches. They require dramatic, continuous change across every area of the company. That includes culture.

In the eight years I’ve been at Calix, we have converted the company from a hardware model to a platform, cloud, and managed services company to help our customers meet the opportunity in a disrupted broadband industry. That’s a significant undertaking. Throughout the journey, we needed buy-in from everyone at Calix. Amid so much change, the question that kept surfacing was “How do we retain the culture?” My answer was always the same: We don’t. There is nothing to preserve. What is culture? A lot of people talk about culture as though it’s an immutable set of stone-etched laws that define a company forever. But it is not. Culture is constantly shifting and evolves along with the company. Culture is not a what; it’s a how. Culture is a living thing created by the daily actions of every team member. Here’s an example. Early in my career I found myself in an elevator with one of the firm’s top sales executives. I worked up the courage to introduce myself. He barely muttered “hi,” and when the doors opened, he exited without another word, leaving me utterly deflated. I never forgot that moment. That executive’s rude behavior reflected the reality of a poor culture.

You may have witnessed a once-thriving team instantly disintegrate with the introduction of a toxic leader. Or maybe you’ve seen a team’s esprit de corps destroyed when employees are allowed to behave in ways that are selfish, resistant, negative, or narcissistic. This is why notions of “we must protect the culture” or “we are changing and will lose our culture” are wrong. Culture changes are reflected in the countless behaviors, large and small, that define how employees relate to one another, to customers, and to partners. Whether it gets better or worse is truly up to all employees. “Culture as a how” is a concept that does not work for anyone unwilling to do the hard work of adapting to change on a constant basis. It is an idea that requires employees to embrace three principles:

Know your purpose A paycheck is important to a point. After that, people need to be motivated by meaningful work. When they understand how their work connects to a higher purpose, they can move mountains. At Calix, we talk about purpose in two ways. One is our company’s purpose—to enable the success of rural and regional broadband providers so they can grow value in their communities. Transforming the business model at Calix was a tough road. Hands down, it was my most challenging, yet exhilarating, career experience. At our lowest point, we nearly ran out of cash and were forced to make deep cuts to continue developing this innovation. At the same time, our founding purpose remained the same. Thanks to our company purpose and innovation investment, we’re now perfectly positioned to help our customers fulfill their purpose—to do good in their communities. Their new connectivity allows them to light up high school football fields, foster small business growth, and help parents and local schools keep kids safer from social media and cyberbullying threats. Our purpose and our customers’ purpose are intertwined; it inspires every one of us.

The other way we talk about purpose is at the individual level. Calix founder Carl Russo always encouraged employees, saying, “Know your purpose,” and this is something we still talk about today. We hire “intrapreneurs.” These are people with an entrepreneurial mindset who can be trusted to own their function, and build, grow, and evolve continuously. Embrace a continual improvement mindset Years ago, my sons gave me a placard that I still have on my desk. It quotes Michelangelo: “I am still learning.” The day I stop learning is the day I die. At Calix, we understand there’s always room to improve. None of us is perfect, and we can’t tackle the hard things in silos. That’s why we have an incredibly collaborative culture. We encourage intensive debates and discussions about strategy and execution. We talk constantly to customers and leverage their input to inform our innovation roadmap.

Does it take time to get our teams together to have strategy calls over Zoom? Does it take a little planning and discipline for folks to download books from Audible before they board flights or head to the gym for a workout? (One book I encourage every employee to read is The First 90 Days by Michael D. Watkins—it’s one I’ve read dozens of times, especially whenever I start a new job.) Yes, it does. But it ensures we constantly do better for ourselves, our company, our customers—and our customer’s customers. Our unofficial credo is this: “Better, better, never best.” It means that we constantly strive to improve. Everyone is accountable for culture—no bystanders allowed If employees feel the culture sucks, then that’s important feedback. The solution is to speak up and bring solutions to the table. We encourage folks to bring their criticisms and ideas to their managers, their HR partner, and even their boss’s boss. The one thing we won’t tolerate is passive bystanders who aren’t willing to work to improve whatever they feel is wrong. Bystanders love to criticize a culture without stepping up and making a difference. Anyone who complains without trying to improve is failing to take accountability for making the culture better. Every single day, every one of us decides what our culture will be. This requires an ownership mindset. Too many people do not take accountability for their own happiness, at work or in life.