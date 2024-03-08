Words to my daughter this Women’s History Month

BY Leslie Gillin3 minute read

In 1991, I graduated from the University of Delaware and accepted my first role in the banking industry. Now, more than 30 years later, my daughter Riley is finishing her last semester at our shared alma mater, as a marketing major and captain of the women’s lacrosse team, and preparing to enter the workforce full time.

In some ways, the workplace she’s stepping into looks nothing like the one I encountered in 1991. Major barriers have been broken, such as Ursula Burns becoming the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company in 2009, Ginni Rometty stepping in as IBM’s first female CEO in 2011, and Jane Fraser becoming the first female CEO of a large global bank in March 2021. On the other hand, at major players like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft, women make up just 34.4% of the workforce. And according to McKinsey, only 52 women receive promotions in the tech industry for every 100 men. For women of color, the disparity is even more pronounced, as they represent 6% of all C-suite level positions. Clearly, there is still work to be done. So, for this Women’s History Month, I’m reflecting on what wisdom I can impart as Riley, and so many others, prepare to begin their own exciting and meaningful careers.

Always be open to unexpected opportunities I majored in international relations and Spanish, so I did not think I was headed for a banking career. But that’s the offer I received, I said yes, and here I am. The truth is, I really would not change a thing as each experience has helped me become who I am today. And even though I’ve always worked in finance and technology, my international relations background came in handy when I completed three expat assignments. Now I work at Pagaya, a global technology company founded in Israel, where my passion for people and culture continues to serve me well. When we’re young, it’s important to stay flexible. Don’t put so much pressure on yourself thinking you should know what your career will look like!

Mentors: If they’re not finding you, find them Every career comes with its moments of disappointment. Early in mine, after being passed over for a promotion as the only female manager (my results were much stronger than those of my male peers, who were promoted, by the way), I had a former male manager and mentor who told me, “Never allow one person to determine your experience at a company. If you dislike how you are treated, do something about it.” This is one of the biggest mantras I like to pass on to young, aspiring workers, especially women: Never be a victim, but instead be part of the solution. Today, there are so many more allies out there who are invested in supporting equal opportunities for women. Seek out the people who can help you navigate the tough moments. Get rid of the imposter syndrome The further you progress into leadership, the stronger your imposter syndrome may become. A 2023 KPMG study concluded that 75% of women executives have experienced imposter syndrome at some point in their career.

You have to remember that you’re in the room for a reason, and as the numbers show, most of us feel this way at one point or another. I was the chief marketing officer of two of the top three largest banks in the world, and yet there were times when I still questioned whether I was good enough. Even Michael Jordan, one of the greatest athletes of all time, threw up before his games because of nerves. It’s okay to get nervous; that means you care! Take those nerves and harness them into action. Just deliver the work, and the rest will come. Asking for help is a strength, not a weakness Asking for help is the mature thing to do. It’s about having the courage to say, “I don’t understand this,” and get the information you need. Always be intellectually curious. If you have an authentic desire to learn, leaders will remember you.