Today’s top business headlines: OpenAI vs. Elon Musk, Airship AI stock, labor market hopes

U.S. labor market optimism: On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported U.S. job openings remained nearly unchanged in January with 8.86 million vacancies. The number reflects a slight decrease from 8.89 million in December, but is still high considering monthly vacancies never exceeded eight million before 2021. Both layoffs and the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell, pointing to a durable job market and resilient economy despite high interest rates. Full story .

Airship AI stock soars: Airship AI Holdings soared 200% on Tuesday, making it one of the day’s best-performing stocks after announcing its video and data management platform will now support “emerging public safety and investigative requirements” for an unspecified DOJ agency. The little-known tech company is small with just three principal products (its Airship Acropolis OS, Airship Command, and Airship Outpost) and went public in December 2023. Full story.

Open AI and Musk feud: On Wednesday, OpenAI said Elon Musk had originally agreed the company should be for-profit, just days after Musk sued the company for going back on its supposed initial goal of prioritizing public good over profits. Musk funded the company during its launch, and his lawsuit claims OpenAI broke their agreement. Musk’s lawsuit also seeks to punish other companies, like Microsoft, that have reaped profits from OpenAI’s tech. Full story.

Meta’s human trafficking lawsuit: Meta requested a judge dismiss a lawsuit, filed by investment funds last year, that claims the company knowingly failed to protect its users from human trafficking and child sexual exploitation. The company says the lawsuit should be dismissed because Meta has not suffered “corporate trauma,” a requirement under the Delaware law, while plaintiffs counter that Meta has suffered share price drops, related legal costs and reputational harm as a result. The judge said he will wait to make a ruling. Full story.