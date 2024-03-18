Accelerating the future of commerce with AI

BY RAJAT TANEJA and VISA4 minute read

The arrival of ChatGPT in late 2022 democratized greater access to generative AI tools, capturing the world’s imagination at the potential and power of the underlying large language models. In 2024 and beyond, this new AI technology has the capacity to have a profound impact across the landscape of business and society.

Large language models (LLMs) like GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT, sit at the heart of generative AI. They are trained on massive amounts of data and are based on a neural network architecture called Transformer, which enables them to process sequential data very quickly. They also require extremely powerful GPUs in the computational infrastructure used for both training and inferencing. This training allows the models to generate contextually relevant text, software code, images, video, and music. There are now hundreds of thousands of models in communities like Hugging Face, and more emerge every day to power specific use cases. These can be combined with powerful proprietary data sets within companies for even more tailored applications. Generative AI will change how we work, how we live, and, for technology-forward companies like Visa, it will change how we build products and serve consumers and our clients. We believe it can help deliver greater financial inclusion across the globe. For example, it can automate and streamline processes, reducing costs and making it feasible for financial institutions to serve lower-income customers. But at the start of any life- and society-changing wave, it can be hard to see the long view of the transformation. How will we be talking about AI in 10 years? If you look at other technologies for comparison, it is mind-boggling. Smartphones arrived on the scene in 2007, forever changing our lives. Hybrid electric cars began to take hold in the early 2000s, with fully electric models introduced a few years later. Interestingly, AI has the potential to take hold even faster. Its integration into our daily lives, from personal devices to industrial processes, could accelerate its acceptance and adoption, potentially leading to a more rapid transformation of society.

CONSIDERING THIS MOMENT To make any of these things become reality requires the work of thousands of people in academia and industry. Electric vehicle technology can be traced back to the 1800s. Just think of the research, development, and production it has taken to get us to where we are. Today, that hive of activity and innovation is happening around generative AI. People are working on it as they did in the early days of the internet, distributed computing, and PCs. New models are sprouting up, and leaders like OpenAI and Microsoft, Google’s Gemini, and Meta’s Llama are ushering in this new age. Companies like Anthropic are doing important things in AI safety and research. This new wave would not have been possible without what came before it, but I believe it will be bigger by a vast magnitude. And if you look back, for those who are missing this opportunity to embrace, learn, and deploy it, there is a cautionary tale about the potential to get disrupted.

PUTTING GENERATIVE AI TO WORK IN COMMERCE In commerce and payments, generative AI innovations will ripple across the ecosystem, presenting new opportunities and new challenges across a sector with a unique risk profile, global regulatory requirements, and a focus on keeping the consumer top of mind. As AI changes how commerce works, businesses can anticipate more chances to improve customer experience, customer management, and their own operational efficiency. Generative AI has potential to play a role in combatting fraud, for example, with its ability to analyze and learn from an unprecedented amount of data and to generate synthetic data to overcome the problem of a cold start for brand-new fraud models. Generating new insights from multiple domains has the potential to further enhance the capabilities of fraud detection tools to distinguish between valid and fraudulent transactions and help counteract fraudsters’ use of generative AI capabilities for nefarious purposes that raise the bar on the evolving threat landscape. Data is foundational to AI, and establishing consumer trust around AI, technology, and data is paramount. Ensuring data protection and privacy requirements are clear and consistent is key to future innovation, market opportunities, and economic growth. As policymakers around the world work to develop AI governance frameworks, it will be crucial to ensure they align across borders in our highly interconnected world.

THE WORK AHEAD At Visa, with our decades-long leadership in the use of AI in payments, we are all in on the adoption of this powerful set of new capabilities. In 2022 alone, Visa’s real-time payment fraud-monitoring solution, Visa Advanced Authorization (VAA), helped prevent an estimated $27 billion in fraud, using machine learning and predictive analytics. And our dedicated AI Advisory Practice with the Visa Consulting and Analytics (VCA) group is focused on empowering our clients to better utilize generative AI and use AI more effectively to meet their business goals. In support of all this work, Visa has invested $3 billion in AI and data infrastructure during the last 10 years. A new $100 million AI ventures initiative will invest in the next generation of companies focused on developing technologies and applications that will impact the future of payments.