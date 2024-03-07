BY Dan Hawkins4 minute read

Private equity (PE) partners regularly ask whether they should be conducting annual reviews of their CEOs—and if so, what is the best approach?

The short answer? Absolutely. Why wouldn’t you review the performance of the most important role in your investment? Providing feedback helps them become an even more effective CEO, therefore producing better returns. If there are concerns or issues with the CEO’s performance or behavior, it is best to address them now. And, if their performance or behavior is meeting or exceeding expectations, let them know to reinforce the positive momentum. THE REALITY OF CEO BENCHMARKING At the end of the day, few PE firms are reviewing CEO performance on a regular basis. Most private equity firms simply compare the financial performance of the portfolio company against their goals and award a corresponding bonus early in the new year.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The reasons behind not leaning in on a comprehensive CEO review are plentiful and more myth than reality. More often, PE deal leads prefer to avoid a confrontation, have low confidence in their ability to evaluate a CEO, or don’t have a process to do something more meaningful. It can be uncomfortable for deal leads with potentially less career tenure or little experience running a business to have a sit-down with a seasoned CEO. There also tends to be apprehension in making waves because of beliefs that the deal lead-CEO partnership will be damaged by having a formal review should the results be subpar. In our experience, most PE firms have a rating system for each of their CEOs that is calibrated at the end of the year. The criteria are somewhat subjective, and the assessment rarely deviates from that year’s financial results. However, it is normally done confidentially. The irony is that PE firms may have taken painstaking measures to develop CEO criteria or try to agree on ratings, yet the opinions and feedback never make it to the CEO because of the closed-door approach. CEO CRITERIA TO EVALUATE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS

There is no such thing as a successful CEO and underperforming business. In our 2020 study on the most critical CEO attributes in PE portfolio companies, we identified the most critical determinants of CEO success to be delivering financial results, building a high-performing team, having a transparent relationship with the board, and using objective data. Why wouldn’t PE investors regularly evaluate and provide feedback on these critical areas to support a CEO and increase investor returns? While every private equity firm has its own investment philosophy and each portfolio company has its unique value creation plan, there are several general areas that should be reviewed and discussed at least once a year. Financial Performance and Related KPIs— these are measurable and objective and can include EBITDA, revenue growth, cash conversion and leading indicators such as sale pipeline, NPS and market share.

these are measurable and objective and can include EBITDA, revenue growth, cash conversion and leading indicators such as sale pipeline, NPS and market share. Leadership of the Company— consider the health of the management team, culture of the company, attracting top talent, employee engagement, and retention.

consider the health of the management team, culture of the company, attracting top talent, employee engagement, and retention. Strategic Progress— while the above assesses a current snapshot of the CEO’s company, annual criteria should also include the presence of a credible, clear strategy and execution against very specific initiatives. These initiatives are the future and drive value for a potential exit.

while the above assesses a current snapshot of the CEO’s company, annual criteria should also include the presence of a credible, clear strategy and execution against very specific initiatives. These initiatives are the future and drive value for a potential exit. Partnership and Interactions with Key Stakeholders—no CEO is an island, and this role must productively engage with investors, boards, customers, etc. The ability to work with and listen to your stakeholders will make or break a CEO’s tenure. How the CEO works across these partnerships is critical. HOW TO APPROACH AN ANNUAL REVIEW