OpenAI’s legal woes keep growing

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participates in the “Technology in a turbulent world” panel discussion during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18, 2024. Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman over what he says is a betrayal of the ChatGPT maker’s founding aims of benefiting humanity rather than pursuing profits. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, February 29, 2024, at San Francisco Superior Court, billionaire Musk said that when he bankrolled OpenAI’s creation, he secured an agreement with Altman and Greg Brockman, the president, to keep the AI company as a nonprofit that would develop technology for the benefit of the public. [Photo: Markus Schreiber/AP, File]

BY Associated Press4 minute read

After a year of basking in global fame, the San Francisco company OpenAI is now confronting a multitude of challenges that could threaten its position at the vanguard of artificial intelligence research.

Some of its conflicts stem from decisions made well before the debut of ChatGPT, particularly its unusual shift from an idealistic nonprofit to a big business backed by billions of dollars in investments.

It’s too early to tell if OpenAI and its attorneys will beat back a barrage of lawsuits from Elon Musk, the New York Times and best-selling novelists such as John Grisham, not to mention escalating scrutiny from government regulators, or if any of it will stick.

Feud with Elon Musk

OpenAI isn’t waiting for the court process to unfold before publicly defending itself against legal claims made by billionaire Elon Musk, an early funder of OpenAI who now alleges it has betrayed its founding nonprofit mission to benefit humanity as it pursued profits instead.

In its first response since the Tesla CEO sued last week, OpenAI vowed to get the claim thrown out and released emails from Musk that purport to show he supported making OpenAI a for-profit company and even suggested merging it with the electric vehicle maker.

Legal experts have expressed doubt about whether Musk’s arguments, centered around an alleged breach of contract, will hold up in court. But it has already forced open the company’s internal conflicts about its unusual governance structure, how “open” it should be about its research and how to pursue what’s known as artificial general intelligence, or AI systems that can perform just as well as—or even better than—humans in a wide variety of tasks.

Its own internal investigation

There’s still a lot of mystery about what led OpenAI to abruptly fire its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman in November, only to have him return days later with a new board that replaced the one that ousted him. OpenAI tapped the law firm WilmerHale to investigate what happened, but it’s unclear how broad its scope will be and to what extent OpenAI will publicly release its findings.

