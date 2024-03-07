OpenAI’s legal woes keep growing

After a year of basking in global fame, the San Francisco company OpenAI is now confronting a multitude of challenges that could threaten its position at the vanguard of artificial intelligence research.

Some of its conflicts stem from decisions made well before the debut of ChatGPT, particularly its unusual shift from an idealistic nonprofit to a big business backed by billions of dollars in investments.

It’s too early to tell if OpenAI and its attorneys will beat back a barrage of lawsuits from Elon Musk, the New York Times and best-selling novelists such as John Grisham, not to mention escalating scrutiny from government regulators, or if any of it will stick.

Feud with Elon Musk

OpenAI isn’t waiting for the court process to unfold before publicly defending itself against legal claims made by billionaire Elon Musk, an early funder of OpenAI who now alleges it has betrayed its founding nonprofit mission to benefit humanity as it pursued profits instead.