BY Craig Herman4 minute read

In the ever-evolving business landscape, the concepts of innovation, competition, and collaboration continuously alter the dynamics of achieving success. As a result, it has become crucial for organizations to stay ahead of the curve by embracing these concepts and consistently adapting to new trends. Pursuing strategic business partnerships is one tactic I’ve seen produce significant business results. In fact, in a previous role, we used the power of strategic partnerships to solve a unique challenge for ourselves and our partners. Our company was a mid-sized startup, challenging some of the most prominent software players in the space. Their products were less robust than ours, but they had the market share. The challenge was that the product was a small piece of their revenue but very challenging from a technical and customer support perspective. It was causing friction for some of their largest customers, and their sales teams refrained from selling it when possible. A small piece of the entire solution could disrupt the entire deal.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

So, we approached the two largest players with an opportunity to partner. We agreed to provide the best-of-breed technology, which would solve their technical issues and showcase the breadth of their ecosystem to their clients. We incentivized both the company and the sales team directly to drive adoption and sales. Everyone was pleased. Customers received top-notch technology, our competitors-turned-partners showed off their integration abilities, and the representatives were able to sell something that wouldn’t jeopardize the deal. We immediately had a sales engine that took off. In this case, our strategic partnership resulted in enormous benefits for the partnering organizations. But are business partnerships always the best move? It depends on the businesses involved and the challenges that each is facing. Even so, it’s undeniable that the right one can produce valuable opportunities and revenue.

THE BENEFITS OF BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS For those considering embarking on this collaborative journey, it’s essential to understand the power of partnerships. Key benefits of aligning with like-minded partners and leveraging complementary expertise and tech include: • Accelerated innovation: In the fast-paced business world, innovation is a crucial driver of success. Partnerships provide a unique opportunity for organizations to tap into diverse pools of knowledge and expertise. By collaborating with entities possessing complementary skills, businesses can expedite innovation and stay ahead of the curve.

• Access to new markets: Entering new markets can be daunting. Strategic partnerships offer a gateway to unexplored territories. By aligning with partners who have a strong presence in target markets, businesses can leverage existing networks and gain access to new customer bases. • Risk mitigation: The business landscape is often riddled with uncertainties, ranging from economic downturns to industry disruptions. Partnerships provide a buffer against these uncertainties by spreading risks and sharing responsibilities. In times of crisis, having a network of reliable allies can be the difference between surviving and thriving. • Operational efficiency: By pooling resources, whether they be financial, technological, or human, organizations can optimize their processes and achieve economies of scale. This efficiency reduces costs and fosters a culture of continuous improvement.

• Market competitiveness: In an era where agility and adaptability are vital, businesses must stay competitive. Strategic alliances empower organizations to combine their strengths to outperform rivals and create a sustainable advantage that withstands market fluctuations. NINE THINGS TO CONSIDER BEFORE FORMING A BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP Forming successful partnerships requires a deliberate and strategic approach. Identifying the areas where collaboration could amplify your capabilities is the first step toward forging meaningful partnerships. Specifics to consider include:

1. Strategic alignment and mutual benefit Partnerships that stand the test of time are grounded in strategic alignment and when both parties derive value from the collaboration. This alignment goes beyond superficial similarities and delves into the fundamental principles that drive each organization. A shared purpose lays the foundation for a robust and enduring collaboration. 2. Complementary expertise

advertisement

Businesses should seek partners whose strengths complement their weaknesses and vice versa. One example is startups partnering with larger companies. A smaller company may need more infrastructure resources, whereas a larger company may need the excitement and innovation that startup technology brings to the market. When partnering, sometimes opposites attract! 3. Effective communication and transparency Establishing clear lines of communication and maintaining transparency are essential for building trust between organizations. Open dialogue ensures both parties are on the same page, minimizing misunderstandings and facilitating a collaborative environment.

4. Legal and regulatory compliance Before entering any partnership, thoroughly review and understand legal and regulatory requirements. Ensure the collaboration complies with relevant laws and industry regulations. This includes addressing intellectual property rights, data protection, and contractual obligations. 5. Risk assessment and mitigation

Conduct a comprehensive risk assessment to identify potential challenges and uncertainties. Develop strategies for mitigating risks and addressing unforeseen circumstances. A clear understanding of potential pitfalls allows leaders to proactively manage risks. 6. Operational compatibility Evaluate whether systems, processes, and cultures align to facilitate seamless collaboration. Differences in operating practices can lead to friction, so it’s essential to understand and address any disparities.

7. Clear governance structure Establish a clear governance structure outlining decision-making processes, roles, and responsibilities. Clearly define how to resolve conflicts and ensure that both parties have a shared understanding of the governance framework. 8. Exit strategies

While it may seem counterintuitive, planning for the end of a partnership is a sensible step. Define clear exit strategies in the partnership agreement, detailing the conditions under which the collaboration can be dissolved. Over time, many successful partnerships can become a “frenemies” situation through product/market expansion, acquisitions, or new leadership. But this isn’t necessarily a negative, and both companies can continue to prosper, decide to merge, or split off. 9. Performance metrics Establish and regularly assess key performance indicators and metrics to measure the partnership’s success. This data-driven approach allows leaders to make informed decisions and optimize the partnership.