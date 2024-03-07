Companies investing $1.4 trillion in comms must invest in their people, too

BY Edward Beltran4 minute read

In 2024, companies are projected to spend $1.4 trillion on communication services as part of an IT spend expected to reach almost $5 trillion on the year. The vast sums make clear what companies prioritize but also underlines the risks of getting such spending wrong. To capitalize on such investments, companies seeking to continue to grow should focus on better implementation of existing technologies, proper implementation of new ones, and ensuring workers are properly trained and integrated into these changes. If the people are left behind and worker wellbeing is not taken into account, employees will leave. Even the best communications infrastructure money can buy will be unable to save a business that is unable to care for or retain talent. EVERYTHING CHANGES, EVERYTHING STAYS THE SAME

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

A global pandemic, wars waged by unpredictable powers holding weapons strong enough to end the world, and now the rise of AI; if you had been on Mars since 2019, you could be forgiven for wondering if you had wandered onto the set of an overzealous director’s dystopian thriller. Yet with all of this uncertainty and instability, people around the world continue to go to work every day. Just as companies are beginning to get a handle on remote work systems and policies, generative AI is projected to take on a communications role as well. Doomsayers have long foretold how technological innovations will come for all of our jobs eventually. Seemingly overnight, AI rose from existing in a niche of the tech and big data industries to where we are today—with a single AI chatbot surpassing 180 million users. Companies have been investing in IT and communications solutions since long before the rise of cloud computing and remote work, and 2024 will see growth in no small part due to the rise of AI. The explosion of AI will impact many industries, with call centers and other businesses with customer-facing communications centers set to see a major uptake of AI software.

In these industries, communications infrastructure will be the key to sustaining and building on progress. Companies that properly implement the communication infrastructure required to effectively employ remote, hybrid, and on-site employees outperform their counterparts. Investments in generative AI and other communications platforms, in 2024 and beyond, will be no different. KEEPING YOUR TECH—AND YOUR PEOPLE—UPDATED The main role of such expenditures, as with any business outlays, is to improve the bottom line. Warren Buffett, one of the better minds of our time at understanding profitability, has spoken about the role of communication. The essential role communication plays on an individual and organizational level cannot be overstated. The adoption and implementation of AI and other new technologies must be viewed through this lens.

advertisement

The companies that thrive will be those that find a way to keep the calm amidst the chaos. Success will require a balancing of short- and long-term interests of the company and its employees. Investments in generative AI over the coming year will largely be about the long term. However, viewing AI investments solely through a long-term lens will be detrimental to employees and businesses alike. While IT will make up a large portion of the $5 trillion, ensuring that the communications infrastructure exists in the short term will determine the success in the long run. Ineffective communication is at the root of much workplace conflict and inefficiency. The past few years have seen that obstacle become much more complicated and much harder to overcome. The integration of AI will only make it more so. INVESTING IN NOW, INVESTING IN THE FUTURE

Tracking time may be the best example of the multifaceted conflict between workers, business leaders, and the adoption of new technology. You do not need a business degree to know that wasted time hurts a business. Even an employee focused solely on themselves without a thought for the business’ bottom line would like to reduce wasted time. However, the conflict arises when deciding how to figure out what constitutes wasted time, and even differing opinions of what counts as a waste. When exploring how to approach such a seemingly intractable problem, managers and leaders should focus on communication in its purest form—a connection from one person to another. Hybrid and remote work software and generative AI systems must all be viewed through the lens of ensuring communication remains as open, honest, and genuine as possible. The time tussle began in earnest with remote and hybrid work, with workers placing higher value on time saved via commuting and the ease of being able to run a load of laundry between work meetings. A time tracking system may see that as wasted time. People see that as extra time to relax or spend with family outside of work hours.