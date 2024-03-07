Beyond cryptocurrencies: Unveiling the true power of blockchain in business

BY Paul Brody5 minute read

One of the most frequent critiques I hear of blockchains is that they are a cool technology in search of a use case. This isn’t true. There are, in fact, lots of great use cases for blockchain technology. What is true is that many of the more practical use cases are overshadowed by the often emotional debate over cryptocurrencies. On top of that, many of the individual practical use cases are themselves overshadowed by one big, strategic use case that isn’t always well understood. The origin of Bitcoin comes from the global financial crisis, and the enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies is tightly aligned with a belief that central banks cannot be trusted to manage a currency or maintain its value over time. This is a discussion that’s loaded with lots of political baggage and naturally gets more attention than things like supply chain management and e-commerce—even though those are probably the most useful value propositions for this technology. Blockchains can execute transactions and business logic in a consistent, global manner, without any central controlling authority. This is the only thing that blockchains do that you can’t replicate or build on traditional, centralized computing infrastructure. Decentralization means that no one party controls the network—and it is from there that we get both the immense value of blockchain as a monopoly-resistant commercial infrastructure and some of the big challenges in making the technology work smoothly and easily for enterprises.

The problem with decentralization is that the value proposition, while immense, isn’t always obvious. You don’t need decentralized systems to track inventory or run business transactions. But you do need decentralized systems if you want to run your business without paying tolls to an endless number of digital monopolies. Without decentralization, that’s where the world is headed. DIGITAL NETWORKS ARE NATURAL MONOPOLIES Digital commercial networks are all natural monopolies. Once they get traction, they benefit from two powerful forces. The first is a marginal cost of zero to add new customers and services. Computing power is nearly free (except in extreme cases) and it basically costs nothing to give one more user access to your software. The power of network effects means that every new customer or supplier you add to a digital market makes it more valuable and more competitive.

The result is a remarkably predictable market cycle we keep seeing again and again. New companies build a marketplace that brings buyers and sellers together. At first, the competition is intense, and these start-ups make enormous investments in maturing the technology and integration. Over time, however, one firm pulls ahead of the competition. Once this happens, it’s nearly impossible for anyone else to catch up. Eventually, secure in their leadership positions, the market-dominating firms start tweaking their business models toward profit maximization, moving the benefits of digital integration from suppliers and customers toward themselves. These days, that story seems to end with an anti-trust lawsuit. The commercial use case for blockchains is simple: digital commerce without monopolies. Public, decentralized blockchains like Ethereum resist monopolies because they allow for inter-operable commerce using standardized tokens and smart contracts, and they don’t allow for any one party to control the network. You cannot lock in customers or prevent them from seeing other offers and deals from alternative providers or taking their business away at the click of a button.

Without a centralized controlling entity, blockchains cannot change the terms of business operations easily, nor can they add new fees or prioritize one firm from another from one day to the next. Blockchains can change and evolve, but their governance mechanisms are designed to resist domination by any one firm or entity. MAINTAINING A COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE Another powerful advantage of using blockchains is that you can prevent your competition from using data about your business to their advantage. In centralized systems, there is no way to stop the market operator from seeing all the details of your transactions. On a blockchain, using zero-knowledge privacy systems, you can execute complex business agreements and digital payments without ever showing your hand to a digital marketplace or a competitor.

Building on these two structural advantages, the resistance to monopoly power and privacy from competition, firms can run almost every kind of business process. Since all deals basically boil down to an exchange of money for goods or services under the terms of an agreement, it’s all implementable; everything can be captured in standardized blockchain tokens. Tokens themselves are nearly endlessly flexible because they are defined by smart contracts. At EY, we’re using smart contracts and blockchain tokens to help manage inventory, track vaccines, verify news stories, audit financial statements, and automate procurement contracts. Microsoft, to name one very prominent example, uses smart contracts to manage all the XBOX video game software licenses. TOO EARLY TO BE EASY

Blockchains are still more complex and difficult to use than centralized systems, and the biggest benefit, monopoly resistance, often seems abstract compared to the immediate benefits that come from cheaper and faster software development. However, in the long run, investing in blockchain commerce could be a strategic investment for your firm’s independence and continuity. I mentioned before that decentralization is the source of blockchain technology’s unique strengths and key challenges. The main challenges come from the fact that in the absence of a central authority that makes decisions quickly, data has to be shared and validated widely. This means that everyone has to see transactional data in order to reach a consensus on it. This is computationally complex and uses lots of bandwidth and storage. The good news is that computing power, storage, and bandwidth are getting cheaper every day. That means we’re trading something that’s becoming ever cheaper for something that’s becoming more valuable: reliable data and secure transactions. It’s a good deal, overall. But cheap and cheaper isn’t the same as free, and blockchains are still relatively new (at least compared to web servers), so we’re still climbing up the learning curve and running down the cost curve.