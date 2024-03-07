LLMs can predict the future as well as—and sometimes better than—humans

Predicting the future—or at least, trying to—is the backbone of economics and an augur of how our society evolves. Government policies, investment decisions, and global economic plans are all predicated on estimating what’s happening in the future. But guessing right is tricky.

However, a new study by researchers at the London School of Economics, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the University of Pennsylvania suggests that forecasting the future is a task that could well be outsourced to generative AI—with surprising results. Large language models (LLMs) working in a crowd can predict the future as well as humans can, and with a little training on human predictions, can improve to superhuman performance.

“Accurate forecasting of future events is very important to many aspects of human economic activity, especially within white collar occupations, such as those of law, business and policy,” says Peter S. Park, AI existential safety postdoctoral fellow at MIT, and one of the coauthors of the study.

Just a dozen LLMs can forecast the future as well as a team of 925 human forecasters, according to Park and his colleagues, who conducted two experiments for the study that tested AI’s ability to forecast three months into the future. Both the 925 humans, and the 12 LLMs, were asked 31 questions to which the answer was yes or now, in the first part of the study.