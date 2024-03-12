These companies are blending innovation and education to combat the climate crisis

BY Yasmin Gagne3 minute read

The Fast Company Grill hit SXSW this year. Couldn’t make it to Austin? Here are some Fast Bites: Your handy recap of panel discussions.

Though many companies tout their sustainability credentials, it can be hard to actually measure the impact of their innovations.



The Fast Company Grill at SXSW this past weekend brought together Ben Christensen, cofounder and CEO of Cambium; Camille Richard, head of sustainability at Back Market; Jennifer Stucko, founder, CEO, and creative director of Prota Fiori; and Eddie Ingle, CEO of Unifi (makers of Repreve) to discuss how they’re creating more sustainable products, educating and engaging stakeholders, and measuring their impact. “Consumers need a sustainable story” Unifi creates clothing fiber out of post-consumer plastics and used textiles, most notably through their brand Repreve. Unifi’s innovative textiles have attracted the business of companies including Patagonia and Polartec. To Ingle, the demand from customers for sustainable options is already there. It’s about supplying brands with the materials that deliver on that promise and can perform at a high level. “What [these companies are] doing is reading the tea leaves of the consumer. And the consumers need a sustainable story,” Ingle said. “What the brands want is companies like Unifi to be able to give them a product that is as good as virgin polyester or virgin nylon and performs as well—and oh, by the way, they can trust it and it’s transparent. We’ve got a very transparent supply chain. So our job is to help brands or retailers meet their sustainability targets and that’s why they come to us.”

Sometimes you have to start from scratch In a similar vein, after seeing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives to leather sneakers, Stucko founded Prota Fiori to bring Italian craftsmanship to luxury vegan leather footwear. “When I had come up with the concept of Prota Fiori, I had seen Veja and Allbirds and Toms and Stella and some really great mission-driven brands, but all of them were in the sneaker space and the athleisure space,” Stucko said. “I had also had a history working with Italian brands specifically in the supply chain and manufacturing and know the values that are tied to those brands, which wasn’t sustainability and ESG. So I thought I could start something from scratch because these brands will have to break their supply chain if they’re interested in sustainability.” Building unexpected brands Cambium works with cities, millers, and architects to save fallen trees in cities and turn them into usable timber. The key to the company’s success? Competing with incumbents on cost and quality and creating a brand around wood itself.