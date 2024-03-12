How to center your design strategies around impact

BY Amy Farley3 minute read

The Fast Company Grill hit SXSW this week. Couldn’t make it to Austin? Here are some Fast Bites: Your handy recap of panel discussions.

Design thinkers often speak in lofty terms about the impact design can have in solving some of the world’s most pressing issues. But how do good ideas turn into action, especially at scale?



At the Fast Company Grill at SXSW this past weekend, Fast Company gathered a group of thinkers across the design ecosystem to discuss how they identify and diagnose challenges worth solving, and how they put those ideas in action. The group included Dawn Lim, executive director of DesignSingapore Council, the country’s national agency for design; Eli Robinson, a UX designer who has who has worked on everything from Google’s Waymo autonomous vehicles project to the LGBTQ-focused telehealth platform FOLX; Tom Ajello, a senior partner at Lippincott who spearheads how the firm works with brands on at the forefront of digital; and Gerardo Ortiz, cofounder of Brands&People, a branding agency based in Monterrey, Mexico and Austin. [Photo: Maggie Boyd for Fast Company]

Prototyping at scale Lim discussed how DesignSingapore works with designers, policymakers, scientists, and engineers to identify creative solutions to bigger challenges facing Singapore and the world, including healthcare, aging, and food resilience. She described how Singapore has positioned itself to prototype solutions that are applicable well beyond the country, creating regulatory sandboxes for things like alternative proteins and lab-grown meats so startups can bring new ideas to market that help food security in a country that imports 90% of its food. As a city-state of 6 million people, Lim sees Singapore as “a perfect prototyping size.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

But for any design solution to scale, it has to resonate—and it has to work for users. Lim and others discussed finding the ‘design nudges’ that help people embrace new ideas. Lim described how a project to encourage physical activity in seniors in Singapore only really took off when the agency started offering them grocery vouchers based on the number of steps they took. The project is now scaling with Apple. “We’re partnering with Apple to roll out Lumihealth where if you have an Apple device, you can pair this at a national platform level and we’ll still give you the vouchers,” Lim said. “But now I’m collecting data at scale to look at how it can do preventive care, healthcare at a national level.” Meet people where they are Ortiz describes working with a cancer research institute in Mexico on a fundraising campaign. His agency had to find just the right donation dynamics for a population that didn’t have a lot of extra money to donate. They eventually landed on a plan that allowed people to use instant messaging to broadcast messages of love and support to friends in the hospital via waiting-room TVs. They convinced the telecom provider to reroute the standard SMS fee to the hospital’s fundraising campaign, and the money poured in. “We relaunched the campaign in three months, we receive 15,000 donations,” Ortiz says. “So it is more about thinking about what’s the problem and how can we reduce frictions.”