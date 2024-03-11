Figuring out Hollywood’s new script in a post-strike era

Hollywood experienced a massive upheaval last summer when members of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA went on strike over streaming residuals and the potential impact of AI on the job market and their work. After such a mass upheaval in the status quo, it’s hard to imagine anything being the same.



The Fast Company Grill at SXSW brought together Amy Aniobi, founder of production company SuperSpecial; Charlotte Koh, Lionsgate’s executive vice president of acquisitions and co-productions; and Carri Twigg, cofounder and head of development at Culture House Media to discuss Hollywood’s new script.

Finding the balance with AI

One of the main points of contention in the historic strike last year was how to create guardrails around the use of AI. As studios seek to maximize profits, generative AI would seem like an attractive option to churn out scripts at a fraction of the cost. It’s a fear that’s been rippling widely across the creative industry. But Aniobi sees the potential of how AI can be an additive tool to her process.

“Building decks as a director, I have the hardest time finding comps for images from films that have Black leads that aren’t involved in trauma experiences,” Aniobi said. “So I actually have been working with a deck editor to make AI images to build as my comps because they don’t exist. In that way, AI is a beautiful tool that we can use. But when we make the incorrect assumption that AI can replace human interaction, that’s where I think it becomes a terrible thing.”



“Part of that bounceback between me and a neighbor coming up with an idea is not to get to the solution the fastest,” Aniobi continued. “It’s to ideate. It’s to iterate. It’s to find another solution that we never thought of. And that only comes from person to person.”