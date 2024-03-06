This startup lets you buy ‘shares’ of songs by Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Adele

BY Chris Morris2 minute read

Music has been a great way to boost your mood for years. Now, it may also be able to boost your net worth as well.

A startup called JKBK (pronounced “jukebox”) is letting music fans invest in their favorite artists (in a roundabout way), offering securities that are backed by royalty payments on songs. And it’s offering some well-known tunes from certain giant artists. Want a cut of Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to New York”? How about Beyoncé’s “Halo” or Adele’s “Rumour Has It”? They’re all available, along with songs recorded by OneRepublic, Leona Lewis, Elle Goulding, Jonas Bros., B.o.B., and U2. And, unlike, say, meme coins, these securities have been signed off on by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). JKBX is one of several companies that has been buying up royalty rights from artists. The Wall Street Journal reports most of the songs in this current offering came from a 2021 purchase of rights from Ryan Tedder, a pop music producer and cowriter of “Welcome to New York.” (Swift has not sold her rights to royalty payments for that song, so investors will only be getting a portion of a portion of those payments.)

The plan, the company says, is to grow music investing into its own category. In addition to attracting serious investors who have portfolio diversification on their mind, the securities could also appeal to well-off super fans, who could see them as a tie to the artist. The securities are sold on a per-song basis. Each share you buy will earn you a quarterly dividend, which is determined by the fees gathered from royalty payments. On average, the company says, users can expect yields of 3% to 4%. Granted, that’s lower than the up-to-5.5% some high-interest savings accounts are paying as well as the S&P 500 Index Fund, which has been averaging annual returns of 10% since 1957. Just as stocks can surge for unexpected reasons, though, so can songs. If an older—or largely unknown—song goes viral on TikTok or is used in a TV show, that could boost streams and airplay, which would boost the payout to shareholders.

JKBX was founded in 2022 and its investors include a who’s who of modern music services, with Spotify, YouTube, and Live Nation among them. As of January 2023, the company had raised $16.1 billion. Scott Cohen, who was chief innovation officer at Warner Music from 2019 to 2022, is CEO. Here’s the catch: For the moment, investors won’t be able to sell their shares. JKBX does not yet support the resale of shares, but says it intends to make that available by year’s end. “An investment in Royalty Shares involves a high degree of risk and should be made only if you are able to bear the risk and withstand the total loss of your investment,” the company warns. “You should be prepared to hold Royalty Shares for an indefinite period of time, as there can be no assurance that Royalty Shares will ever be salable in any trading market or otherwise.”