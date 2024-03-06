Think you can spot an AI-generated person? There’s a solid chance you’re wrong

BY Sarah Bregel2 minute read

If you think you can tell AI-generated images from real ones, chances are, you’re wrong.

It’s getting harder and harder to tell whether an image is AI-generated or real. That’s what the authors of a University of Waterloo study discovered when conducting their new research. The study, which is published in the journal Advances in Computer Graphics, gave 260 participants 20 unlabeled pictures: 10 of them were real people obtained from Google searches and another 10 were generated by the AI programs Stable Diffusion and DALL-E. What surprised the researchers was that participants had far more difficulty than anticipated in determining whether or not an image of a person was AI-generated. Participants were asked to label the images as either AI or real, but they were only able to correctly do so 61% of the time. The researchers had expected that number to be far higher, at around 85%.

Andreea Pocol, lead author of the study and a PhD candidate in computer science at the University of Waterloo, noted that people were allowed to take their time looking at the photos, paying close attention to details like fingers and other areas where we often see AI images falter. “People are not as adept at making the distinction as they think they are,” Pocol said. She also added that more typically, people aren’t taking their time assessing images that come into their social media feeds on the internet, but rather glancing at them and then moving on. “People who are just doom-scrolling or don’t have time won’t pick up on these cues,” she said.

She also spoke to the fact that AI has gotten far more realistic in the past couple of years alone (her study began in late 2022). “Disinformation isn’t new, but the tools of disinformation have been constantly shifting and evolving,” Pocol said. “It may get to a point where people, no matter how trained they will be, will still struggle to differentiate real images from fakes. That’s why we need to develop tools to identify and counter this. It’s like a new AI arms race.” When it comes to the political sphere, realistic fake images could even have sway on the upcoming presidential election. A recent example occurred when Trump supporters created dozens of deepfakes portraying Black people supporting the former president.