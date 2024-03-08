How to thrive in a mature category through purpose

BY Jeff Frank3 minute read

Let’s be honest here: The trend lines for small dairy farms don’t look good. Consolidation, weighty inflation, and economies of scale have created unfavorable conditions that squeeze out family-scale farms—at the rate of well over 1,000 lost each year according to USDA data. Once family farms are gone, they don’t tend to come back, and these losses are having a massive effect on rural communities in America. As family farms disappear, so do main street businesses, strong rural school systems, thriving local economies, and good, nutritious food.

I became CEO of Organic Valley just over a year ago when the cooperative was celebrating its 35th anniversary. And as I drove county roads throughout the U.S. visiting some of the 1,600 organic family farms that own our cooperative, I felt this impact first-hand. On top of this, our purpose-driven cooperative had started to lose its way in recent years, in our ability to generate profits, increase farmer pay, and support employee satisfaction. For us to meet the next generation’s food needs and ensure a successful business model, we clearly had to reprioritize innovation all across our business while also keeping our purpose as our North Star. We started by clearly defining beliefs and behaviors needed to achieve our goals. Honor our roots while embracing change We’ve always been clear on our WHY as an organization—a mission to protect and safeguard small organic family farms—but we also needed to ensure we weren’t stuck in the past, unable to successfully navigate the realities of the current marketplace. This realization helped us create a new cultural belief called “mission critical,” toembrace change while preserving our roots. Instilling this into our vernacular gave us permission organizationally to distinguish between the foundational aspects of our cooperative that we hold sacred, while creating flexibility to welcome necessary change. One fundamental shift we embraced with this change was, in part, to move our focus toward protecting where your food comes from, rather than mainly talking about farms themselves. It is a seemingly small shift, but language is powerful, and this adaptation has proven effective inside our organization as well as through our consumer communications, driving sales increases.

Collaborate to drive results Once a cooperative model is set up, it takes intention over decades to ensure collaboration. Then, as with most businesses, growth and maturity create organizational silos, preventing true cooperation. Thus, another new cultural belief was born for us: “shatter silos,” collaborate to achieve key results. This deliberate action of shattering silos is already showing returns for us. We’re seeing people prioritize overarching cooperative goals above individual department goals, propelling improvement in financial returns, from losses to profits, largely because our team has the clarity to accomplish true organizational objectives together. Solve the dairy versus climate challenge According to a report by NielsenIQ, most U.S. consumers (78%) care about living sustainably, and the dairy industry often gets a bad rap in this regard. While we’re already proud of our industry-leading lower carbon footprint, we knew we needed to continue to innovate to address those widely held consumer desires. To do so, we instilled a cultural belief called “solve it,” totake accountability to find solutions in a complex environment. We solved it by bringing low carbon-dairy to the marketplace. In 2024 we are taking even bigger steps by signing farmers to our pioneering carbon insetting program that financially rewards Organic Valley farmers for on-farm actions that further reduce greenhouse gas emissions—projects like solar power installations and agroforestry. The program was a finalist in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards last year.

The spirit of continuous improvement and doing right by Mother Nature is at Organic Valley’s core, and helping farmers design and resource climate-smart improvements to organic dairy farming is the logical next step in the evolution. In the end, these aren’t just strategies on a page—the impact of this deliberate focus, accountability, and alignment has been evident in our results. Over the past year we have driven a multi-million-dollar profit turnaround that, in turn, supported a significant increase in farmer pay prices for 2024. We were also able to cut our debt by 25% and create an 8% increase in team sentiment around leadership and strategy over the past year. We’re incredibly proud of our work to create a sustainable pay price for our farmers, nutritious food options that work well with the environment for our millions of consumers, and a high-performance organization that is poised for long-term success. For a healthy nation, we must reimagine and reinvest in where our food comes from, and to do that, we need fresh thinking rooted in real purpose. We’ll remain steadfast to that end.