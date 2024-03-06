Meet Whole Food’s new mini shop, coming to a city near you

There’s going to be a mini Whole Foods.
Whole Foods Market is rolling out its first quick-shop-format store in Manhattan’s Upper East Side later this year called the Whole Foods Market Daily Shop. The new format is expected to be between 7,000 and 14,000 square feet, compared to the 40,000-square-foot footprint of the average Whole Foods Market, according to the company.
These smaller stores are designed specifically for urban neighborhoods, and more quick-shop stores are slated for New York and other cities. The first location will be stocked with grab-and-go snacks, prepared foods including sandwiches, weekly essentials, seasonal produce, breads, alcohol, meat and seafood, and an in-store Juice & Java, the grocer says.
“At our new store formats, we’re tailoring every square foot to the unique, fast-paced needs of urban lifestyles,” Christina Minardi, executive vice president of growth and development at Whole Foods Market and Amazon said. In a statement, she called the new concept “key to our growth.”
Curated, smaller-format grocery stores could be the future for major chains in cities such as New York where bodegas outnumber Costcos. In a survey of 100 grocery retailer executives taken last summer, Deloitte found consumers “are becoming distinct from each other in who they are and what they want from grocers, driving the industry to consider shifting its paradigm from mass to micro.” A similar trend has happened across retail with big-box retailers including Ikea expanding their urban footprint with smaller stores.
Sometimes called “shoppy shops,” these mini stores represent for some design-focused startup food brands a foot in the door before making it to major chain shelves. And for urban consumers, they get a product selection specifically designed for big-city tastes.
Amazon, which purchased Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion, has tested out a variety of store concepts. The company said last year that it was pausing expansion of its Amazon Fresh supermarkets and Amazon Go convenience stores, but on the most recent investor call, CEO Andy Jassy said that Amazon was “pleased with the progress we’re making” in grocery and testing out a second version of the Amazon Fresh store concept. Whole Foods Market has 530 stores in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, and 75 more in development.