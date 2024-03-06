Meet Whole Food’s new mini shop, coming to a city near you

Whole Foods Market is rolling out its first quick-shop-format store in Manhattan’s Upper East Side later this year called the Whole Foods Market Daily Shop. The new format is expected to be between 7,000 and 14,000 square feet, compared to the 40,000-square-foot footprint of the average Whole Foods Market, according to the company.

These smaller stores are designed specifically for urban neighborhoods, and more quick-shop stores are slated for New York and other cities. The first location will be stocked with grab-and-go snacks, prepared foods including sandwiches, weekly essentials, seasonal produce, breads, alcohol, meat and seafood, and an in-store Juice & Java, the grocer says.

[Image: Whole Foods]

“At our new store formats, we’re tailoring every square foot to the unique, fast-paced needs of urban lifestyles,” Christina Minardi, executive vice president of growth and development at Whole Foods Market and Amazon said. In a statement, she called the new concept “key to our growth.”