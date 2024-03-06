Qatar Airways says its AI flight attendant is the airline industry’s first ‘digital human’

Sama 2.0, the first digital cabin crew member of Qatar Airways, may also be the future of airline customer experiences.
Unveiled at the ITB conference in Berlin, the AI assistant is game-like and armed with a range of expressions and simulated breathing—and will provide comprehensive assistance to passengers on various topics, from on-board services to travel information. Qatar Airways calls it “the first digital human in aviation.”
And if like many travelers, you’ve been frustrated by not knowing the origin story of the entity providing you information on baggage allowance, check-in procedures, or layover activities, Sama comes complete with a backstory: an upbringing in Doha and specialized training as a flight attendant for Qatar Airways, the airline says.
Sama was developed through a collaboration with Qatar Airways and UneeQ, a New Zealand-based tech company that makes digital assistants with human-like avatars that use lifelike facial expressions to interact users. Unlike traditional chatbot interactions, Sama—which translates to “sky” in Arabic—takes an approach that emphasizes personalization and empathy.
Babar Rahman, vice president of marketing at Qatar Airways, considers Sama to be the embodiment of the airline’s commitment to innovation and refined customer service through cutting-edge technology. “The deployment of Sama 2.0 in the airline industry underscores the importance of establishing personal connections with our passengers,” he said in a statement. “Approachable and friendly, these authentic interactions will help us increase customer engagement and offer best-in-class services.”
Originally introduced in 2022 as the “first-ever metahuman cabin crew,” Sama was initially designed to guide customers through the QVerse, Qatar Airways’ immersive virtual platform.
With its enhanced capabilities, Sama now engages in real-time interactions with customers, transforming from a one-way exchange to a dynamic conversational experience. Customers can seek the most up-to-date information directly from Sama, making their journey through the virtual customer experience platform more immersive.