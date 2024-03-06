Qatar Airways says its AI flight attendant is the airline industry’s first ‘digital human’

Sama 2.0, the first digital cabin crew member of Qatar Airways, may also be the future of airline customer experiences.

Unveiled at the ITB conference in Berlin, the AI assistant is game-like and armed with a range of expressions and simulated breathing—and will provide comprehensive assistance to passengers on various topics, from on-board services to travel information. Qatar Airways calls it “the first digital human in aviation.”

And if like many travelers, you’ve been frustrated by not knowing the origin story of the entity providing you information on baggage allowance, check-in procedures, or layover activities, Sama comes complete with a backstory: an upbringing in Doha and specialized training as a flight attendant for Qatar Airways, the airline says.

Sama was developed through a collaboration with Qatar Airways and UneeQ, a New Zealand-based tech company that makes digital assistants with human-like avatars that use lifelike facial expressions to interact users. Unlike traditional chatbot interactions, Sama—which translates to “sky” in Arabic—takes an approach that emphasizes personalization and empathy.