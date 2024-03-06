Image creation tools powered by artificial intelligence from companies including OpenAI and Microsoft can be used to produce photos that could promote election or voting-related disinformation, despite each having policies against creating misleading content, researchers said in a report on Wednesday.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit that monitors online hate speech, used generative-AI tools to create images of U.S. President Joe Biden laying in a hospital bed and election workers smashing voting machines, raising worries about falsehoods ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.

“The potential for such AI-generated images to serve as ‘photo evidence’ could exacerbate the spread of false claims, posing a significant challenge to preserving the integrity of elections,” CCDH researchers said in the report.

CCDH tested OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus, Microsoft’s Image Creator, Midjourney and Stability AI’s DreamStudio, which can each generate images from text prompts.