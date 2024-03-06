Airship AI stock is soaring, but what does the company do?

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

One of the best-performing stocks yesterday was a small technology company called Airship AI Holdings, Inc. Its stock (ticker AISP) got a massive boost on Tuesday, climbing 200% in a single trading session.

But just what does Airship AI do and why did the stock go up so much? Here’s what you need to know. What is Airship AI? Airship AI Holdings is a small tech company based in Redmond, Washington. Though relatively unknown in the public eye, the company was founded nearly 20 years ago, in 2006. The company’s main products are three hardware and software offerings collectively known as the Airship Suite. The individual components are Airship Acropolis OS, Airship Command, and Airship Outpost. Airship refers to itself as a “video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform” powered by artificial intelligence.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Airship AI offers its services to the law enforcement and defense industries. Its Airship Suite helps agencies analyze video to stay ahead of threats. Airship says its platform “improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers.” Who are Airship AI’s customers? According to its website, Airship AI’s customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the United States Special Operations Command, and several police forces including the Virginia State Police and the Chicago Police. Outside of law enforcement and intelligence, the company also counts Home Depot and FedEx as its customers.

Why did Airship AI’s stock go up so much? AISP shares shot up 200% yesterday primarily because of an announcement the company made. In a press release, Airship AI said it had been awarded a large contract by an agency within the DOJ for its “Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform supporting emerging public safety and investigative requirements.” Airship did not reveal the exact department or the financial terms of the contract. When did Airship go public? The company went public in December 2023 via a SPAC deal and trades on the Nasdaq. That deal saw Airship AI combine with BYTE Acquisition Corp.