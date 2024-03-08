How to use technology to improve any presentation

BY Terri L. Sjodin4 minute read

Technological advancements are rapidly changing the way sales presentations look and sound. Newer tools of communication allow entire teams of professionals to reach farther and faster as they share their messages with listeners down the street, on the opposite coast, and across the globe. But no amount of sophisticated technology will ever supplant the necessity of creating a genuine connection with listeners. Connection—in all its forms—is still what drives persuasion.

But how does forging that connection change when an increasing number of listeners are online participants? How are the needs of those remote audience members—who don’t have the benefit of sharing physical space with a speaker—different? What do they need to see and hear to feel truly seen and heard by a speaker? These are all questions you should consider. Many new tools are at your disposal to help you visually interact with a remote audience. These include: ● Polls

● Participant Q & A sessions ● Chat features ● Virtual breakout rooms for small group interactions

These vary depending on the platform you use and your organization’s protocol, but it does make a difference. Maintaining eye contact with your remote participants is vital in hybrid scenarios. Eye contact is an expressive, connecting element in persuasive speaking. Whether you are presenting one-on-one, in a small office, or in a large conference room, eye contact conveys attention, engagement, and appreciation. When that eye contact must happen via a video-based platform, speakers must work even harder to stay vigilant and recognize their off-site participants. Here are some best practices to remember during your next hybrid presentation: ● Don’t sit or stand too close to the camera. Imagine your frame positioning much like that of a television newscaster. About waist-high is optimal.

● Look directly at your in-person audience, and be sure to gaze regularly into the camera to connect with your online participants as well. ● Check eyeglasses for reflections that can distract online viewers. It might help to get a simple LED instead of a halogen light to reduce reflection and lighting issues. ● If it’s an option, partner with an assistant to manage your online interaction with the remote audience.

Great music and dazzling visuals in your presentation won’t matter much if you lose the attention of your audience. In this scenario, conducting a run-through beforehand could have shown the speaker that a cool, dark conference room was far more conducive to napping than to listening, especially for an extended period of time. Consider both “lights down” and “lights up” strategies and the incorporation of one or two activities to generate audience engagement to help maintain your connection with listeners. Don’t worry if you have been flustered in the past when things have gone awry. That’s okay. Next time it will be better. It really comes down to practice and having the confidence that no matter what happens, you can make things work. All tech tools require specific training to execute with ease and flow. Not knowing how to use equipment properly in conjunction with your presentation can waste both money and time. Knowing the appropriate shortcuts as well as when to use them can be the difference between mak- ing and losing a sale.

The good news is, when things work properly, it can be dazzling! Don’t let little mishaps discourage you from using technology or demonstrations in your presentations. Just do the homework and preparation. And get your head in the game by visualizing a successful outcome. Imagine the following: ● The machinery works, the sample tastes or smells amazing, and the output generates the optimal response.

● Videos play on cue with perfect sound and impeccable quality. ● Virtual reality headsets and experiences immerse the listener into a specific scenario. ● Slides and pictures add the perfect finishing touch to wrap up your talk.

As the accurate and sometimes overused saying goes, it’s time to pivot! Despite the risks of technology and demonstration failure, it’s worth the effort. Consider the example of the middle-school science teacher who had only ever worked in a well-equipped classroom. Suddenly he had to start teaching students remotely. Gathering a few key pieces of technology, he transformed his garage into a surprisingly effective laboratory. With careful planning, unfettered creativity, and numerous backup plans, this teacher was able to engage his students and keep them moving forward through their curriculum. It wasn’t always easy or smooth. Throughout the process, he experienced many setbacks. That’s what happens. Setbacks are normal. He learned to slog through frustrating errors as well as tech failures that were outside his control. In the end, he was able to adapt and even innovate, eventually creating an incredibly valuable platform for presenting to his audience. How can you pivot to level up your skills and increase your opportunities?