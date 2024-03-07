You can’t expect workers to trust AI if your leader doesn’t have these 3 values

BY Mark Minevich6 minute read

We are on the edge of an artificial intelligence (AI) revolution which many workers are understandably scared of. However, we can completely control this revolution if we choose to do so. This is because AI is not living and breathing. AI is simply a tool in the control of its makers and users. Generative AI and sentient AI are two vastly different things—and I believe workers are starting to understand this difference.

The launch of ChatGPT and its explosion into the zeitgeist changed everyday citizen’s views of what AI actually is. Prior to ChatGPT, AI was some nebulous technology that people said the name of without really understanding anything about it. Now, they have at their fingertips a software they can use at will. So, what is the next step to help workers accept AI as a tool for positivity, growth, and forward movement? I believe, leaders, not only in the AI space, but at every company that is leveraging AI for their benefits, must be able to present new applications of AI to their employees and customers in a way that is transparent, traceable, and explainable. Transparency Companies need to be transparent about how they use AI. This is crucial for building trust, ensuring accountability, mitigating biases, promoting fairness, empowering users, and complying with regulations. Transparency fosters innovation and collaboration while preventing legal and reputational risks. By openly communicating AI processes, addressing biases, and adhering to ethical guidelines, companies demonstrate their commitment to ethical standards and stakeholder trust.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Leaders of companies can demonstrate transparency in their use of AI to their teams in multiple ways. This starts with clear communication. Leaders should communicate openly and regularly with their teams about the company’s AI initiatives, including the goals, methods, and potential impacts. They should provide updates on the progress of AI projects and any changes to AI systems on a regular and calendarized basis. Documentation is also key. Companies should document their AI processes and decision-making criteria in formats accessible to all employees. This documentation should detail how AI systems are developed, trained, and deployed, as well as how data is collected, processed, and used. The information included in this documentation must be easily accessible to all relevant stakeholders, including employees, customers, and regulators. This may involve creating dedicated sections on the company website, internal knowledge bases, or educational materials. Leaders should encourage employees to ask questions and provide feedback about the company’s AI practices. This can be achieved via town hall meetings, Q&A sessions, or anonymous suggestion boxes, where employees can raise concerns or seek clarification.

As a leader, you must establish clear ethical guidelines and principles for the use of AI within your organization. These guidelines should outline the company’s commitment to fairness, transparency, accountability, and privacy in AI applications. Build these guidelines with input from not only management, but your front lines as well. Once all of this is in place, seek out external validation or certification from independent organizations or experts to verify the transparency and ethical integrity of your company’s AI systems. This can help build trust and credibility with both internal and external stakeholders. Traceability Traceability in AI use ensures quality assurance throughout the development and deployment process. It helps businesses comply with regulatory requirements by providing a clear record of AI usage. It enables risk management by identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities and facilitates accountability by tracing back decisions and actions. Additionally, traceability supports ethical practices and enhances customer trust by demonstrating accountability and transparency. Plus, it enables continuous improvement by providing insights into AI system performance.

There are several steps leaders at companies using AI can take to create the kind of traceability necessary in today’s world. Start with simply documenting all of your AI practices and uses. This should include data collection, model development, testing, and deployment. This documentation should include details such as data sources, preprocessing techniques, algorithm selection, and model evaluation metrics. Next, implement version control systems for AI models and associated code. This should allow leaders to track changes over time and understand the evolution of AI systems, and help ensure that previous versions can be accessed and compared, facilitating traceability. Leaders should also spend time focusing on metadata management. Capturing metadata, such as timestamps, data lineage, and model performance metrics, provides additional context for AI systems. This metadata helps leaders trace the origins of data inputs, model decisions, and performance outcomes.

advertisement

Also work with your teams to implement logging and monitoring mechanisms to track the execution of AI systems in real-time. This includes logging inputs, outputs, model predictions, and any errors or exceptions encountered during runtime. Monitoring allows leaders to detect anomalies and ensure that AI systems behave as expected. Ensure that decision-making processes within AI systems are transparent and traceable. This includes documenting the rationale behind model decisions, as well as any human interventions or overrides. Then, conduct regular audits and reviews of AI systems to ensure compliance with internal policies, external regulations, and ethical standards. These audits should include comprehensive assessments of data quality, model performance, fairness, bias, and security. Continuously evaluate and refine AI processes based on insights gained from traceability efforts. Use feedback from audits, monitoring, and reviews to identify areas for improvement and implement corrective actions accordingly. Foster a culture of collaboration and communication among cross-functional teams involved in AI initiatives. Encourage open dialogue, knowledge sharing, and interdisciplinary collaboration to improve traceability and accountability.

Explainable When a company’s use of AI can be easily explained, it fosters understanding among stakeholders and builds trust and confidence in AI technologies. A policy of explainability enables accountability and allows companies to attribute responsibility for AI decisions and outcomes. It also helps ensure ethical AI by identifying and addressing biases or unintended consequences while aiding regulatory compliance by providing transparency into AI systems’ inner workings. Additionally, explainable AI supports risk management by enabling companies to anticipate and mitigate potential risks. It also builds user trust by providing insights into AI decision-making processes. Explainability facilitates continuous improvement of AI systems by identifying areas for optimization and refinement. Making AI explainable to employees and the public starts with clear communication. Leaders should communicate openly and transparently about the company’s AI initiatives, explaining the purpose, methods, and potential impacts in accessible language.