4 free AI-powered résumé makers to help you land your next job

When it comes to résumés, we’ve come a long way—especially now that we’ve got all this powerful AI at our fingertips.

What was once a long slog of typing, formatting, spell-checking, and printing can now be handled not only in mere moments, but for the low, low price of free.

Here’s a look at a handful of easy to use, AI-powered, free résumé makers to help you build your first résumé or get your existing résumé tuned up. Happy hunting!

Novoresume

Probably the most straightforward of our candidates, Novoresume lets you create a free one-page résumé with minimal effort.