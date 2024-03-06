A ‘Wonka experience’ movie is on the way because everything is ‘Tiger King’ now

Over the past decade, filmmakers have put out a lot of features based on unlikely intellectual property such as toys , theme park rides , Twitter threads , and the very concept of emoji . An increasingly common source of questionable material for scripted projects, however, seems to be Whatever Everyone is Talking About Right Now.

Call it the Tiger King-ification of pop culture. When millions tuned into Netflix’s offbeat documentary at the dawn of the pandemic, studio executives took notice. Although a limited series starring Kate McKinnon had already been in the works before the doc aired, soon came the announcements touting further Tiger King projects from both Nic Cage and Rob Lowe. Never mind the low odds that interest in Joe Exotic could sustain the length of twin production cycles, the iron was too hot not to strike. Several other memeable moments have since inspired similarly hasty development, but the phenomenon may have just jumped the shark (tiger?) with the announcement of an upcoming movie based on the recent viral Wonka debacle.

In an apparent effort to break the land-speed record for greenlighting a movie based on current events, Kaledonia Pictures is rushing into production on a film called The Unknown. It’s a horror movie adaptation of perhaps the most heavily TikToked story of last week, in which a billed “immersive Willy Wonka experience” for children in Glasgow turned out shockingly bleak in execution. The event was light on candy, with an allotted two jelly beans per child, and heavy on AI-generated dialogue for its beleaguered performers. (AI is also responsible for inventing the villain from whom the film takes its title.) Immediately dubbed “FYRE Fest for kids,” it was the kind of fiasco that is extremely fun to talk about . . . for approximately two days. By the time it was name-checked by Sydney Sweeney in an SNL sketch, everyone had seemingly moved on.



Imagine how much they will have moved on by the time The Unknown sees the light of day in a darkened theater. (If it ever does; neither the Nic Cage nor Rob Lowe versions of the Tiger King story ever came to fruition.)

Incredibly, as our attention spans seem to be getting shorter, some executives expect potential audiences to care about current events indefinitely. The thing about current events, though, is they never stay current for long. Netflix, Max, and Hulu may be locked in an arms race for quickly made topical docs—due to the public’s insatiable appetite for true crime content—but a scripted film or TV project needs something more going for it than the fact that everyone had some fun with it online for a few days, way back when.