Today’s top business headlines: Bitcoin breaks record, Meta outage, Nvidia’s new partnership, and Kayak’s AI tool

Bitcoin breaks all-time record: The price of bitcoin reached a record of more than $69,000 on Tuesday before dropping back down more than 7%. The milestone marks a significant turning point for the cryptocurrency, which dipped below $17,000 just over a year ago and has lately been on a tear thanks to the recent SEC-approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds. Other types of crypto are enjoying a rally as well, including Ethereum and even memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Full story .

OurCrowd and Nvidia team up: On Tuesday, venture capital platform OurCrowd and AI chipmaker Nvidia announced a partnership to accelerate AI startups. The collaboration will give startups in OurCrowd’s AI Fund an express pass into Nvidia’s highly competitive Inception program, with access to Nvidia’s newest tools and resources. This is one of several new alliances that could help drive AI innovation. Full story.

Meta’s Facebook and Instagram outage: On Tuesday morning, Meta-owned platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Threads went down for about two hours before being restored, affecting users worldwide. The outage was the result of a technical issue, according to a post on X by a Meta spokesperson, and the disruption quickly became a trending topic on X. Every day users of these platforms were not the only ones confused, as Meta employees were also unable to access their work services, which led some to wonder if they had been laid off. Full story.

Tech giants win appeal in child labor case: A federal appeals court dismissed a case against Alphabet, Apple, Dell Technologies, Microsoft, and Tesla over their alleged support of the cobalt mining work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which uses child labor. According to the court, buying cobalt in the global supply chain (used to make lithium-ion batteries) did not violate federal law protecting children and victims of forced labor. A lawyer for the plaintiffs said they may further appeal or file new lawsuits following this decision. Full story.