BY Jon Forst4 minute read

There’s a new trend in experiential marketing that reaches far beyond sessions, live entertainment, video, and even the best keynotes. New tech is enabling new dimensions of interaction, community, connection, and influence through dynamic, immersive experiences. AI and ubiquitous spatial computing are turning the physical world into a canvas for rich brand experiences. And as companies embrace new tech, they’ll influence larger audiences in novel, creative, and impactful ways. These maverick tactics push event boundaries and create experiences at physical events and in digital spaces—often simultaneously. They create avid fans, deeper partnerships, and growth as they embrace audiences before, during, and after the experience. Virtual experiences and AI-driven interactions may be a little daunting. But interestingly, I’ve observed some familiar elements. While AI and machine-to-human experiences create a new canvas for “engagement,” the content follows proven disciplines of storytelling, emotional journeys, and rewarding outcomes. In this way, the canvas may be digital and different, but the strategy follows traditional marketing, live entertainment, and filmmaking. New tech merely provides a new channel.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

WHAT’S DIFFERENT IS THE SAME The goal is the same as it has always been: brand influence and impact. With a long history in filmmaking that began at Industrial Light and Magic three decades ago, I looked at the problem of influence through the lens of creating an experience. I see some striking similarities, even though the “canvas” or “screen” differs in today’s digital, immersive environments. The fusion of film and corporate event strategies reveals a plethora of benefits. The advantages of combining these two seemingly disparate disciplines create a fresh formula for events.

BESPOKE ENGAGEMENT Audience research reveals interests, preferences, digital acumen, and other clues about the personas marketers want to reach. Understanding the audience’s personas and targeting them with the perfect message and mode of interaction creates the deepest impact with multi-dimensional experiences that capture the audience’s attention based on their unique profile. Traditional film elements, such as scripting, storytelling, suspense, and resolution, mirror the delivery of corporate messages. Producers can set the tone for the event and convey the brand story across bespoke, engaging, audience-specific event elements. Attendees can participate in a unique attendee journey at the event, guided by digital assistants and ambient computing elements that suggest activities, introduce speakers or sessions, and showcase the company’s messages, products, or achievements in personalized ways.

Understanding the attendee enables producers to assemble experiences that tell the company’s “story” most effectively. This cinematic approach also serves as an excellent immersion tactic, allowing attendees with similar interests to connect over shared experiences. MAKE IT MEMORABLE Successful events create memorable experiences and leave lasting impressions. Video combined with live content work together and provide a range of emotional and thought-provoking sensory experiences. Telling a well-crafted story that’s informed by attendee personas lets companies “transport” people to different realms that showcase the company’s message or product or highlight its values and mission.

Immersive activations that combine digital, physical, and ambient elements evoke emotions, inspire, and create a sense of unity among attendees. When seamlessly integrated into the event program, these cinematic moments become memorable touchpoints that attendees recall and share long after the event concludes. COMMUNICATE AND INSPIRE! Immersive experiences are effective. They convey complex information concisely and convey information without overwhelming the audience with data whether it’s a product demonstration, a customer story, or a message from the CEO.

advertisement

Immersive experiences enable dynamic communication. Messages can be reinforced through dialogue or performance, or integrated into audience participation activities. Imagine a live band playing songs that reflect the company’s values, or a magician incorporating product features into their tricks. Gamification involves attendees and drives corporate story elements home. The key is ensuring attendees hear and experience company messages, making them more memorable and persuasive. VERSATILITY AND CUSTOMIZATION An advantage of video is versatility. Marketers can tailor elements to suit specific goals, themes, and audience personas. Like filmmaking, immersive experiences can be produced in various styles, from profound explorations of factual data or technical products to animated short videos that communicate concepts quickly.

Experiences can be a combination of physical and digital or completely virtual. They can also be created in multiple languages or styles to accommodate diverse audiences. Producers can create experiences that reflect different groups, different circumstances, and corporate achievements. BRAND ACTIVATIONS Using video or digital story elements encourages sharing on social media, extending reach to a broader audience. The viral potential of video can generate buzz and interest long after the event. Unique live entertainment or content that showcases the company’s personality can become talking points among attendees and industry peers. These memorable moments create a positive association with the brand and build brand advocacy among attendees.

BUILD A BRAND TRIBE Immersive experiences create opportunities for networking and relationship-building. Brands benefit from these connections by fostering community among people with similar interests who share ideas and form a dedicated brand tribe. Video and digital marketing strategically introduce attendees to key individuals within the organization, making it easier for them to connect with them. Testimonials and success stories create a sense of shared achievement.

IT’S ALL ABOUT MEASURABLE IMPACT Measurable audience participation, social engagement, brand recognition, and leads should be analyzed to gauge value. Content engagement is easily tracked through analytics, providing insights into which elements resonate with the audience. This data informs future strategies and messaging. CMOs are challenged to reach, engage, influence, and sell. It’s clear that today’s ubiquitous digital canvas is essential to consider. Working with experts in immersive technologies such as ambient computing, digital assistants, AI-assisted interaction, content creation, and spatial computing at events is a fresh tactic. New tech, combined with understanding audiences and reaching attendees on a human level with a compelling story, works.