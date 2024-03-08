Leaders: Are you running a business with a conscience or conscious business? Here’s what to know

BY Jill Taylor5 minute read

While companies have been engaging in social practices for some time, only in 2019 did the CEO Business RoundTable redefine the purpose of a corporation from ensuring profit to genuine engagement with its stakeholders. This change made world headlines and oriented corporations toward social responsibility.

And yet, we have a world in trouble, which suggests that we need to think more closely and more clearly about the difference between a business with a conscience and a conscious business to become a better remedy and an instrument for real change. Conscience vs. conscious The Latin origin of the word conscience means “privity” of knowledge, privity relating to a contract. The usage in English has come to mean a moral standard regarding governing our actions. Conscience is a contract, we could say, between our own inner or moral standards and our actions. Consciousness is a different kind of knowledge, more closely related to awareness. It’s defined as “having or showing knowledge or understanding or realization or perception.” Unlike conscience, bound by the idea of a contract, a conscious approach focuses on awareness, which is far less circumscribed, allowing for greater reflection and understanding, and therefore offering a greater opportunity for conscious action and more conscious social engagement.

Conscience runs aground Despite their best intentions, the lumber industry, whose mandate was to reforest after logging, inadvertently harmed the forests under its care. Planting pine trees in lines became the industry standard. Pines were fast growing and produced good boards for ready use. However, young pine trees are incredibly flammable and according to USDA scientist Malcolm North, “if a fire goes through a 12 x 12 pine plantation it just gets vaporized. The trees go up like matchsticks.” A related problem is that certain trees, planted well apart, guzzle so much groundwater that the wet peat on the forest floor becomes so dry it acts as tinder in a forest fire. An unhealthy forest floor disables necessary triggers for chemical reactions needed to protect the forest against insect predators.

The complexity of the problem is illustrated in the fact that reforestation is desperately needed in countries such as Pakistan. Forest economist Sofia Faruqi points to the problem of a “one-size-fits-all approach to forestry.” She argues, “If you take the perspective that no matter what, more trees are better, that’s going to have unintended consequences.” This extended example is a case study of the limitations of using only conscience for social engagement. The moral standard was more trees. Without being conscious of the consequences, reforestation practices were put into place that did not build healthy forests. In business, we can fall into that same trap of using our internal standards to come up with a project that we believe is helpful. Without a holistic understanding of the way the goals of our business interact with many components, we risk creating unintended problems.

Opportunity The first question many CEOs ask in developing a conscious business is, “What is the highest purpose of the company?” Awareness does not stop at the first answer. “What is your thinking behind your thinking?” “Why do you answer the question that way?”

This kind of dynamic inquiry helps ferret out unintended biases behind your orientation toward your company and its future. After practicing dynamic inquiry in an open-ended way, your awareness becomes more spacious. Now different tools can help develop a conscious business more fully. Nora Bateson, president of the International Bateson Institute and writer/director/producer of the award-winning film Ecology of Mind, encourages us, once we have this larger parameter of awareness, to ready ourselves to become ready. This kind of readying avoids the tendency to slip too quickly into action-oriented planning. A leader is then open to the holistic changes arising from a new awareness, including both a new “why” for their business and new capacities in themselves, changing in response to this larger awareness. The leader becomes more adept at discovering surprising financial opportunities and addressing the needs of our world at the same time. Doug Baker, former CEO of Ecolab, discusses his company’s transition toward conscious business. In CEO Excellence, we learn that Baker set aside time for his team to “think more deeply about the company’s impact and purpose.”

Initially, the company focused on industrial cleaning supplies and food safety. After much soul-searching, the company changed its focus to cleaning up the world. He says, “We focused much more on saving water and energy, which created both economic and environmental benefits.” His company points the way toward conscious business by its willingness to think more deeply about what the company does well and what the world needs today. To continue developing conscious awareness for its company, what could Ecolab do next? Asking what’s next is at the heart of developing conscious awareness. Idris Balogun, founder and chief designer of Winnie New York, said in a recent talk in Paris during Fashion Week that he hesitates to call attention to his work related to conscious business. He does not want to give the impression that once he’s sourced his material properly, for example, he’s finished thinking about conscious business. Rather, it is an ongoing developing awareness, involving the community of designers. If we understand the difference between a business with a conscience and conscious business, we will be far more prepared to develop an awareness of operating in an interdisciplinary, cross-cultural, and cross-domain arena.