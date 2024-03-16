Prada’s vision for the future of fashion? AI helpers and metaverse handbags

Prada had just been through the worst of the pandemic, when consumers couldn’t go to stores and had to shop online. This period made it clear that the company needed to equip itself with technology, so it would be prepared for the digital future. “It’s now clear that customers want to shop in store,” Agostini says. “But we didn’t know if that would happen. Either way, we needed to be prepared for the future.”

So Agostini and his team mapped out a plan that involved some immediate steps, like improving the brand’s website and payment systems—but also exploring the technologies of the future, including everything from generative AI to the metaverse. Over the past two and a half years, he’s worked to transform Prada’s systems, often in ways that aren’t visible to the customer but make a noticeable impact on their shopping experience. For instance, thanks to Prada’s partnership with the payment platform Adyen, customers can buy a product in store through the store assistant’s phone without even having to wait in line at checkout.

Here’s how he’s thinking about the future of technology in luxury fashion.