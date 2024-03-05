Companies are stepping up their fight against Biden’s gig pay rule

A group of major businesses and associations stepped up its fight against the Biden administration’s impending gig worker protections on Tuesday, arguing in a legal complaint that the federal rule is “unlawful” and will ultimately harm the industry and its workers.

The Department of Labor issued a rule in January that would force companies to treat some workers as employees rather than independent contractors. It’s meant to bolster both legal protections and compensation for millions of gig workers in the U.S. workforce.

The rule is supposed to go in effect March 11, though this legal challenge could cause delays. The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas will review the complaint. Fast Company reached out to the Department of Labor for comment.

Major business groups have strongly opposed the new rule, arguing that it could lead to burdensome costs and job cuts. Organizations in Tuesday’s amended suit include the Coalition for Workforce Innovation (which includes Uber and Lyft as members), the Associated Builders and Contractors, the Financial Services Institute, the American Trucking Associations, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Retail Federation, and the National Federation of Independent Business.